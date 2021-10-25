SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Joon K Lee, founder and CEO of Inquivix, Korea's leading digital marketing agency, has been accepted into Forbes Agency Council, an invitation-only community for owners of and executives in successful public relations, media strategy, creative, and advertising agencies.
Joon K Lee was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
"We are honored to welcome Joon K Lee into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Agency Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."
As an accepted member of the Council, Joon has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Joon will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Finally, Joon K Lee will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.
"I am honored to be a member of the Forbes Agency Council and excited to be able to converse with and learn from other entrepreneurs and agency owners." - Joon K Lee
ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.
For more information about Forbes Agency Council, visit forbesagencycouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.
Media Contact
Joon K Lee, Inquivix, +82 7078479753, inquivix@inquivix.com
Joon K Lee, Inquivix, +82 70 7847 9753, joonklee@inquivix.com
SOURCE Inquivix