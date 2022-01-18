CHICAGO and HELSINKI, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Revieve®, a personalized digital brand experience company working with global brands, retailers and digital services providers in the beauty, skin, health and wellness categories, today announced the appointment of Joseph C. Magnacca, president and CEO at Next Frontier Brands, to its Advisory Board.
Magnacca has over 30 years of experience in the wellness and beauty industries, driving results and building brands across major retailers such as: Walgreens, where he was President of Daily Living Products & Solutions; Duane Reade, as Chief Merchandising Officer and later President, both RadioShack and Massage Envy as CEO; Loblaw Companies, EVP and Shoppers Drug Mart, VP.
The announcement follows the launch of the Revieve AI Makeup Advisor, a market-leading, end-to-end digital makeup experience that engages consumers with an AI-powered selfie analysis, personalized recommendations, and virtual try-on capabilities.
"Joe brings an exceptional amount of experience in and excitement for the spaces in which we are continuing to innovate at Revieve, and it is without a doubt that he will be instrumental in guiding our future endeavors to help brands and retailers accelerate business value," said Dean DeBiase, Executive Chairman at Revieve.
In addition to his role on the Revieve Advisory Board, Magnacca currently serves as a member of the Board of Advisors for LogicSource, Inc., Bray Companies, Inc., and Next Frontier Brands. He previously served as Independent Director, Board of Directors for Sally Beauty and member of the American Apparel Board of Directors.
"It is fascinating to see how the beauty, skin, health and wellness industries have experienced rapid digitalization over the years thanks to technological advancements. With AI-driven technology such as Revieve's, brands and retailers can navigate the never-ending shifts in shopping behavior and really understand what consumers need in order to create better personalized experiences with their brand." said Magnacca. "I'm proud to be working with Revieve and the rest of the Advisory Board to create impactful solutions with innovative technologies for the ever-evolving landscape of these categories."
The Revieve Advisory Board consists of global industry leaders across retail, beauty, ecommerce, innovation, media, medical and technology, serving as a catalyst for innovation alongside Revieve's AI-driven platform, including the AI Skincare Advisor, AI Makeup Advisor, AI Suncare Advisor and AI Nutrition Advisor.
Media Contact
Sara Serbanoiu, Revieve, +1 4404135568, sserbanoiu@daddibrand.com
SOURCE Revieve