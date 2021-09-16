ATLANTA, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Joseph Hertz, a proven growth leader with a long history of innovation and success in cloud services and IT, has joined Blue Sentry Cloud as the company's Chief Revenue Officer, it was announced today.
As Blue Sentry Cloud's Consulting Leader and CRO, Joseph is responsible for BSC's Advisory Practice and overall growth strategy. Over the past 30 years, Joseph has held leadership roles with Accenture, PwC, RSM and McKinsey, where he was an Associate Partner over the global cloud practice. Throughout his career, he has helped dozens of enterprises create strategies to ensure their cloud initiatives simply do not fail.
Using his trademark formula for accelerating growth, Hertz has closed more than $700M in individual revenue and led teams closing over $2B in total ancillary revenue.
"Serving many of the country's leading enterprises means that Blue Sentry Cloud is well positioned for additional growth," said Kenneth Johnson, CEO of Blue Sentry Cloud. "We are thrilled to have Joseph Hertz join our team as a strategic partner who will help to bring our effective outcomes-based approach to new customers with complex cloud projects."
"I have served in leadership roles for the world's top consulting firms, and I am extremely impressed with Blue Sentry Cloud's results-oriented culture and the speed and agility with which they solve the toughest cloud projects," said Hertz. "There are very few firms that can succeed at this level of complexity."
Hertz holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from the University of New Mexico Anderson School of Management.
About Blue Sentry Cloud
Blue Sentry Cloud specializes in complex enterprise cloud engagements that simply cannot fail. BSC has performed over 300 such engagements and never had one fail. Its densely certified team delivers broad experience in public cloud initiatives. From planning and preparation to cloud native deployments and managed DevOps, BSC provides objective guidance and strategic execution throughout the entire cloud journey. Blue Sentry Cloud is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, Google Partner, Microsoft Partner and Kubernetes Certified Service Provider. For more information, visit bluesentry.cloud
