ATLANTA, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frazier & Deeter, one of the nation's Top 50 accounting and advisory firms, announced today that Josh Haxel, CPA, joined the firm as a Partner in the firm's Process, Risk & Governance Practice.
"Our firm and clients will greatly benefit from Josh's extensive experience addressing the risk and compliance needs of global organizations," said Jason Sammons, FD's National Process, Risk & Governance Practice Leader. "We are delighted to add Josh to our leadership team to help our clients manage risk, achieve compliance and improve their business processes."
Haxel brings the firm more than 15 years of experience, with an emphasis on internal audit, Sarbanes-Oxley, enterprise risk management and process improvement. He has a successful track record of leading large, multifaceted engagements for multibillion-dollar companies with global operations and complex business processes.
While he has worked with a broad range of clients, Haxel has proven industry expertise in manufacturing & distribution, technology, energy, financial services, asset management and retail.
"I'm excited to be a part of a firm with Frazier & Deeter's reputation for client service, and especially to join the fastest growing practice in the firm," said Haxel. "The firm's focus on Investing in Relationships offers an excellent foundation for serving clients well by helping to address their needs as their business evolves."
Prior to joining FD, Haxel was a Managing Director in Ernst & Young's Business Consulting Practice. He is a licensed CPA in the state of Georgia and holds a finance degree from the University of Oklahoma.
