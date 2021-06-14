VENICE, Calif., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EY has announced Josh Payne, founder and CEO of leading commerce and content platform StackCommerce, as a finalist for the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Greater Los Angeles award for the third time, also making this his 4th year named as a semifinalist.
This esteemed awards program, now in its 35th year, identifies unstoppable entrepreneurs who are at the forefront of innovation, to honor them for their tenacity, ambition, and courage in the face of constant barriers.
Since the start of the pandemic, Josh has been a guiding light for the company. After shifting operations fully online, he led the way in providing necessary support to allow the team to thrive professionally and personally with virtual events, extreme flex time, company-wide executive coaching, and being open about his own struggles during this period. In the midst of it all, he navigated StackCommerce through a majority-stake acquisition by TPG's Integrated Media, further ensuring the company's bright future.
"This feels particularly meaningful after such an unexpected and successful year for StackCommerce," said Josh. "I'm humbled to be in such impressive company, both among these incredible entrepreneurs and as part of a team who came together to support Stack and each other in so many ways."
Award winners will be announced during a virtual celebration on Thursday, July 29, and will become lifetime members of a prestigious, global network of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni. Regional award winners are also eligible for consideration for the National Awards.
Through an independent panel of judges, the program has celebrated the leadership of professionals such as Mindy Grossman of HSN, Gail Becker of Caulipower, John Mackey of Whole Foods Market, Katerina Schneider of Ritual, Joey Gonzalez of Barry's, Nick Green of Thrive Market, and Dr. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw of Biocon Limited.
About Josh Payne:
Josh Payne is an entrepreneur, investor, and startup advisor. He is currently the Founder & CEO of StackCommerce, the leading content + commerce platform. Prior to founding StackCommerce, Josh spent the previous decade working and investing in the technology sector. Josh earned his MBA from Duke University and his bachelor's degree in Computer Information Systems from Indiana University.
Josh is a startup mentor for venture firms Amplify.LA & 500 Startups and a featured speaker at conferences worldwide, including Affiliate Summit, Content & Commerce Summit, and The Next Web Conference. Josh also serves on the board of Trubrain.com, a venture-backed biohacking startup. He is a member of the Young Presidents Organization (YPO) Bel-Air Chapter, a three-time Finalist for the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award for Greater Los Angeles, and a recipient of the "Best CEO in Los Angeles" awarded by Comparably.com. He is a husband, father of three, triathlete, and avid explorer having traveled to over 40 countries worldwide.
About StackCommerce:
StackCommerce is the leading commerce + content platform. For consumers, we help them discover and purchase products directly on the news and content sites they visit daily. For merchants, we provide unmatched exposure through shoppable articles and product features on the world's largest media outlets. For publishers, we power white-labeled e-commerce shops with on-site checkout for over 1,000 publishers including Yahoo!, CNN, Hearst, Mashable, NY Post, TMZ, MarketWatch, and many more. TPG's Integrated Media acquired a majority stake in the company in December 2020.
