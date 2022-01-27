NEEDHAM, Mass., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Joshua J. Jacobs, MD has been named Chair of the Board of Trustees at The Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery (JBJS), Inc. An orthopaedic surgeon specializing in total joint replacement, Dr. Jacobs is currently Professor and Chair of the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and Vice Dean for Research at Rush Medical College in Chicago.
"Josh's wide and deep experience guiding the boards of other top orthopaedic organizations—combined with his demonstrated leadership as a clinician, educator, and researcher—makes him the ideal board Chair for JBJS," said Paul Sandford, JBJS, Inc. Chief Executive Officer. "The entire Board of Trustees and our staff are excited to work closely with him."
Dr. Jacobs' extensive leadership resume includes prior service as President of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, President of the Orthopaedic Research Society, and President of the Hip Society. He has been a member of the Advisory Council to the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases and has chaired multiple study sections for the National Institutes of Health. During and after his orthopaedic residency at the Combined Harvard Orthopaedic Surgery Program and a fellowship at Rush University Medical Center, Dr. Jacobs became a world-renowned researcher investigating materials and techniques for joint replacement. He has authored more than 280 peer-reviewed articles, 5 books, and more than 45 book chapters.
"It is truly an honor to chair the Board of Trustees of an organization whose mission is so central to the future of our profession," said Dr. Jacobs. "Throughout my career, The Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery has been an important part of my professional life. As an investigator, I submit my most impactful research to JBJS. As an educator, I rely on the high-quality content in JBJS for journal-club activities and to prepare lectures and scientific presentations. As a clinician, I depend on the timely and cutting-edge research and reviews in JBJS to provide state-of-the-art, evidence-based care to my patients."
Dr. Jacobs' term as Chair of the JBJS, Inc. Board of Trustees began on January 1, 2022 and will extend until December 31, 2023.
About JBJS Inc.
JBJS, Inc. is a not-for-profit publisher specializing in orthopaedic peer-reviewed knowledge resources. It publishes The Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery, which has been essential reading for general as well as specialist orthopaedic surgeons for more than 125 years. JBJS was founded by the American Orthopaedic Association (AOA) in 1903 and is the Official Journal of the AOA.
Other JBJS, Inc. publications include JBJS Case Connector, JBJS Essential Surgical Techniques, JBJS Reviews, Journal of Orthopaedics for Physician Assistants, and JBJS Open Access. JBJS also offers JBJS Clinical Classroom and other CME and professional development products. Twitter: @jbjs.
