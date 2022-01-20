ATLANTA, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smith and Howard announced today the promotion of Joshua L. Kirk to Chief Technology Officer.
Joshua oversees the technology growth strategy for our family of companies. His primary focus areas include strategy, process improvement and innovation through technology.
"Joshua has been instrumental in developing and executing technology innovations that helped us serve our clients and develop our people," said Sean C. Taylor, Smith and Howard's Managing Partner. "His addition to our executive team will help us immensely as we contemplate the future and the key role technology plays in those strategies."
Joshua is the 2020 John W. Lucht Innovation Award recipient. He joined Smith and Howard in 2016 as Information Technology Manager and became Director of Information Technology in 2019. Prior to joining Smith and Howard, he was at a national employment law firm as their IT Manager.
About Smith + Howard
Smith and Howard is a top Atlanta accounting and advisory firm serving businesses in the construction, distribution, hospitality, manufacturing, nonprofit, real estate and technology sectors. Services include audit and tax, strengthened by sales and use tax, international tax consulting, enterprise risk services, SOC reporting, technology consulting and process automation, among other offerings. Wealth management services are provided through our sister firm, Smith + Howard Wealth Management, and indirect tax services through our subsidiary, Synexus Tax Solutions™. More information is available on the firm's website at smith-howard.com.
