TAMPA BAY, Fla., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Offering the potential to revolutionize healthcare, a new regenerative medicine firm, Neobiosis, is launching at the University of Florida Sid Martin Innovate Biotechnology Institute in Alachua, Fla. Moving beyond disease management, regenerative medicine aims to harness and redirect the body's natural ability to repair itself. This kind of disruptive thinking perfectly aligns with the philosophy of JOTO PR Disruptors and it is why they signed the new, cutting-edge R&D scientists.
"From prenatal surgical interventions to treatments for lifelong degenerative and disabling conditions, Neobiosis is poised to be a groundbreaker in the field of regenerative therapy," Karla Jo Helms, Chief Evangelist and Anti-PRTM Strategist for JoTo PRTM, said.
The human body has the natural ability to repair itself, for instance healing a cut to the skin. The goal with regenerative medicine is to harness that natural ability and apply it to more chronic conditions, such as heart disease or osteoarthritis. (1) Of particular interest is the potential to address the inflammation COVID-19 patients suffer during and post-COVID-19 infection (AKA "Post-COVID Syndrome").
Neobiosis' work includes producing regenerative tissues, cells and extracellular vesicles for research and clinical trials from amniotic fluid and cord blood, both of which have shown amazing potential to help heal damaged cells, organs or tissues—without surgery. As a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), Neobiosis will work within the FDA's current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) regulations for any of the Investigational New Drugs (IND) they develop, including one under consideration which will treat the inflammatory aspects associate with COVID-19, while promoting tissue repair.
Neobiosis effort's will be aided by the lab's connection to the University of Florida Sid Martin Innovate Biotechnology Institute, which was recently awarded, for the third year in a row, the Randall M. Whaley Incubator of the Year award, the International Business Innovation Association's (InBIA) highest honor. (2)
"At JoTo PR, we have long specialized in healthcare technology and its ability to transform markets," said Helms. "Our goal as Anti-PR strategists is to help innovative companies, such as Neobiosis, gain more mind and market share as they change the status quo for the greater good."
About JOTO PR Disruptors ™
After doing marketing research on a cross-section majority of 5,000 CEOs of fast-growth trajectory companies and finding out exactly how they used PR, how they measure it, and how they wanted the PR industry to be different, PR veteran and innovator Karla Jo Helms created JoTo PR™ and established its entire business model on those research findings. Astute in recognizing industry changes since its launch in 2009, JoTo PR's team utilizes newly established patterns to create timely PR campaigns comprising both traditional and the latest proven media methods. This unique skill enables them to continue to increase the market share and improve return on investment (ROI) for their clients, year after year—beating usual industry standards. Based in Tampa Bay, Florida, JoTo PR is an established international public relations agency. Today, all processes of JOTO are streamlined PR services that have become the hallmark of the JoTo PR™ name. For more information, visit http://www.jotopr.com/.
About Neobiosis
Neobiosis, LLC is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) run by scientists focused on the science of regenerative medicine. The name Neobiosis means "new life". They produce regenerative medicines from perinatal tissues, cells and extracellular vesicles (EVs) for research and clinical trials. Regenerative medicine taps into the body's innate ability to heal itself relieving pain without opioids, being more cost effective and safer. Neobiosis is an FDA-registered CDMO operating under current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) standards with cleanroom laboratories located in Alachua and Gainesville. Visit https://neobiosis.com/.
