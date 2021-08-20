LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Joy Scott, CEO and President of Scott Public Relations, has been appointed to the Advisory Board of the Coalition for Compassionate Care of California (CCCC), an organization dedicated to improving healthcare and services for Californians experiencing serious illness.
"When people have a serious illness, especially when they are elderly, it's a huge and painful challenge for them and for their families to navigate our health care system and get the care and coordination they need," said Scott. "Having spent my career in health care helping to introduce innovations and improvements, and having had my own experience with family members, I am convinced that we must come together to close these gaps in care. It is an honor to be invited to be a part of these solutions by the CCCC."
"The Advisory Board provides insight, advice and context to the CCCC staff and Board of Directors into current issues and challenges affecting the field of serious illness care, including palliative care and advance care planning," said CCCC's CEO Judy Thomas, JD. "Joy Scott's background and skills make her a valuable addition to our Advisory Board, and we are excited to be working with her."
The goal of the CCCC is to transform health care so that medical care is aligned with individual patients/ preferences, so that that they get the care they want and need and avoid treatments they don't want or need. Serving as the umbrella organization under which a diverse group of stakeholders come together to turn ideas into action, CCCC's major initiatives include:
- Aligning care with patient wishes by promoting and supporting advance care planning and serving as the home for California's POLST program for portable medical orders; facilitating quality conversations about advance care planning; and producing decision aids explaining complex topics of life-sustaining treatments like CPR, ventilator use, artificial hydration, and tube feeding.
- Influencing public policy initiatives as an expert resource on palliative care and advance care planning. The organization's CEO, Judy Thomas, was appointed to California's Master Plan for Aging Stakeholder Advisory Committee, establishing a statewide roadmap to support healthy aging in California. CCCC was also recognized under the State's "Let's Get Healthy California" initiative for an innovative advanced care planning program with UCLA Health.
- Establishing and promoting standards and increasing access to palliative care.
- Addressing needs of diverse populations.
- Engaging in legislative advocacy with policymakers to demonstrate the unique needs of palliative care patients and providers and bring advance care planning into the digital age.
Scott is CEO and President of Scott Public Relations, a communications firm serving health care, insurance and technology companies that are improving the lives and well-being of individuals across the globe. The company's work has won numerous awards and Scott was recently recognized with Ragan's Top Women in Communications Award. She is the author of "Magenta Nation," a handbook for bringing about unity in America, and host of the "Magenta Nation" podcast, presenting key facts about important issues. She also hosts "Conversations with…" a series of talks with thought leaders at the intersection of science and spirituality. More information is available at http://www.magenta-nation.com.
About Scott Public Relations
Founded in 1988, Scott Public Relations is a boutique PR agency located in Los Angeles, California. Scott Public Relations partners with healthcare, insurance and technology organizations across the U.S. and abroad, providing a full range of public relations and marketing services. SPR's specialties include content marketing, brand development, thought leadership, website development, sales leadership and lead generation as well as reputation management and social media marketing. Scott Public Relations is also a member of Public Relations Boutiques International™ (PRBI), an international network of boutique public relations firms. For more information, visit http://www.scottpublicrelations.com.
About the Coalition for Compassionate Care of California (CCCC)
The Coalition for Compassionate Care of California promotes high-quality, compassionate care in the face of serious illness. CCCC's goal is to transform healthcare so that medical care is aligned with individual patient preferences—that people get the care they need and no less, and the care they want and no more. As a 501c3 nonprofit, CCCC leads a coalition of thought-leaders in healthcare systems, providers, payers, and government agencies, as well as engaged consumers. Through advocacy, education, and resource development, CCCC is working to ensure that organizations, communities and individuals are supported in having thoughtful conversations about serious illness care, exploring individual treatment wishes, and ensuring person-centered care. http://www.CoalitionCCC.org
