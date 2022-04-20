JS Global, a portfolio company of White Wolf Capital ("White Wolf") and a leading provider of anti-terrorism and force protection construction services, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Atlantic Design Group.
MIAMI, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Based in metro Washington D.C., Atlantic Design Group ("ADG") is a design and build firm focused on providing Federal government agencies and commercial customers a highly integrated suite of architecture, engineering, and construction services. ADG primarily serves Federal agencies by providing safeguarding, repair, and maintenance services both domestically and internationally. In acquiring Atlantic Design Group, JS Global is partnering with industry veterans Thanh Pham, Cheryl Stevens, and Craig Moyer who will remain in their leadership roles following the acquisition.
Elie Azar, Managing Director of White Wolf, noted, "We are excited to welcome Atlantic Design Group to the JS Global family. The transaction is highly strategic for both JS Global and Atlantic Design Group as we look forward to providing our combined client base with a more competitive and compelling service offering."
Joe Simpson, President and Co-Founder of JS Global, commented, "We look forward to leveraging ADG's leading design capabilities across the platform to better serve our clients. Additionally, ADG's long-standing track record of overseas work with Federal agencies will help enable JS Global to bring its AT/FP services to clients across the globe."
Thanh Pham, President and Co-Founder of Atlantic Design Group, added, "We're thrilled to be joining the JS Global and White Wolf family. As we've gotten to know Joe and his team, it's clear there is incredible alignment in the way we operate and we can't wait to combine efforts and build our shared vision together."
About Atlantic Design Group
Atlantic Design Group is metro Washington D.C. based architecture, engineering, and construction firm focused on highly integrated contemporary design for Federal government and commercial projects. ADG is a true design and construction firm focused on locations both domestically and internationally, allowing ADG to be a "one-stop-shop" for clients while offering streamlined channels of communication, efficient design, and shortened periods of performance. ADG's design services include planning, architecture, interior design, civil, structural, MEP, and AT/FP engineering.
About JS Global
JS Global is a Maryland-based government services contractor specializing in the design and build of anti-terrorism and force protection systems. The Company's core competencies include providing specialty hardened windows, doors and systems designed to minimize the impact of damage to a building's structural, electrical, and mechanical components during an attack. Capabilities also include construction of Sensitive Compartmented Information Facilities ("SCIFs") and systems designed to allow building occupants to "shelter in place" during any potential type of threat. JS Global's staff includes a variety of project managers, electricians, carpenters, and various other highly skilled tradesmen.
About White Wolf
White Wolf is a private investment firm that began operations in late 2011 and is focused on management buyouts, recapitalizations and investments in leading middle market companies. White Wolf seeks both private equity and private credit investment opportunities in companies that are headquartered in North America with $20 million to $200 million in revenues and up to $20 million in EBITDA (smaller for add-ons). Preferred industries include manufacturing, business services, information technology, security, aerospace and defense. For further information, please visit: http://www.whitewolfcapital.com.
