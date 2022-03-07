PALM HARBOR, Fla., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elite Insurance Partners, a top Medicare Supplement brokerage, announced today the addition of Juan Escoda as the company's first Director of Sales. As the team of licensed agents grows, additional leadership is required for the future.
Escoda joins Elite Insurance Partners from Spectrum, where he was a Sales Director. In his previous role, he was responsible for five call centers in four states and overseeing close to 1,000 employees, including 42 supervisors and four call centers managers.
Bringing over 25 years of sales experience, Escoda also previously ran the number one call centers at Verizon and Frontier. At the former, he both won the Highest Sales Award and was a member of the President's Club for seven years.
"We are thrilled to have Juan join our growing team," says Jagger Esch, President and CEO of Elite Insurance Partners. "Our sales department already has great leadership today, and we know Juan will be an excellent addition, taking us to the next level. We're excited to see him help steer our agents – and company – even further toward success."
Escoda will be overseeing the entire sales department, ensuring all KPIs are met as well as helping to build and retain a strong team. The company is excited to welcome Escoda and looks forward to the exponential growth his leadership will bring.
About Elite Insurance Partners:
Founded in 2014, Elite Insurance Partners ranks in the top five Medicare brokerages in the nation. Representing over 30 carriers throughout the United States, their primary market is Medicare, but they also help with: dental, vision, cancer, heart attack, stroke, life, long-term care, and disability insurance. Assisting clients nationwide, their mission has always been simple: provide thorough education on all insurance options and help to find the best plan(s) for the needs and budget of each individual.
Media Contact
Philip Dalimonte, Elite Insurance Partners, +1 (727) 263-0151, ekartawinata@teameip.com
SOURCE Elite Insurance Partners