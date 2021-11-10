Jubilant Therapeutics Logo

Jubilant Therapeutics Logo

 By Jubilant Therapeutics Inc.

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jubilant Therapeutics Inc., a private biopharmaceutical company advancing small molecule precision therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in oncology and autoimmune diseases, today announced that its senior management team led by Syed Kazmi, Chief Executive Officer will participate in one-one-one meetings and present at the following investor conferences:

  • Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

    Date: Thursday, November 18th and Friday, November, 19th, 2021 (virtual)

  • Piper Sandler Annual Healthcare Conference 2021

    Date: Monday, November 29th, 2021 (virtual)

About Jubilant Therapeutics Inc

Jubilant Therapeutics Inc. is a patient-centric biopharmaceutical company advancing potent and selective small molecule modulators to address unmet medical needs in oncology and autoimmune diseases. Its advanced discovery engine integrates structure-based design and computational algorithms to discover and develop novel, precision therapeutics against both first-in-class and validated but intractable targets in genetically defined patient populations. The Company plans to file an IND later this year for the first in class dual inhibitor of LSD1/HDAC6 for both solid and hematological malignancies, followed by a 2nd IND filing for a brain penetrant PRMT5 inhibitor and advanced preclinical profiling of novel brain penetrant PDL-1. Jubilant Therapeutics is headquartered in Bedminster NJ and guided by globally renowned key opinion leaders and scientific advisory board members. For more information, please visit www.jubilanttx.com or follow us on Twitter @JubilantTx and LinkedIn.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jubilant-therapeutics-inc-to-participate-and-present-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-301420992.html

SOURCE Jubilant Therapeutics Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.