Presenting Sponsor MotorTrend will Sponsor VIP Lounge at FuelFest
LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FuelFest, the world-class automotive experience benefiting Reach Out WorldWide, will take place at Irwindale Speedway (500 Speedway Dr.) in Irwindale on Saturday, June 4. Now in its fourth year, FuelFest blends the enthusiast's passion for the automotive world with celebrities, live music, food, drinks and art. This year, MotorTrend is joining the FuelFest sponsor lineup as the VIP Lounge Sponsor.
MotorTrend is the largest automotive media company, uniting MotorTrend+, the only subscription streaming service dedicated entirely to the automotive world, and MotorTrend TV, television's #1 network for automotive fans, with a vast digital, social, awards, live events and print portfolio including MotorTrend magazine, Hot Rod, Roadkill, Automobile and more industry-leading brands. With a monthly audience of 26 million across its digital, print and TV properties plus 110 million social media followers, culminating in 1.3 billion monthly impressions across all platforms, MotorTrend seeks to embrace, entertain and empower the motoring world. This year at FuelFest, MotorTrend will be the official sponsor of the VIP Lounge which will provide full-service bar, catering, a silent auction, meet and greets and more.
Other big-name sponsors are also joining FuelFest in Los Angeles this month with exhibits including the Yokohama Tire Festival Stage featuring live performances by headliner Joyner Lucas with special guest Symba, Alexcis, GAWM and Meirlin. Meguiar's Car Care Products will sponsor the Premium Show Vehicle Area and will offer premium car care products to guests. Dafski Air Fresheners is the Official Air Freshener of FuelFest and will launch a custom FuelFest edition air freshener on June 4. More top sponsors who will showcase custom rides, aftermarket performance parts, and newly released products to FuelFest attendees include Liqui-Moly Oils, STek, Momo Wheels, Viilante, Radford Racing School and Nissan USA who will be bringing the all new redesigned 2023 Nissan Z.
"We are thrilled to have MotorTrend and many other renowned companies join us at Los Angeles FuelFest this month," stated Cody Walker, CEO of Reach Out WorldWide and brother of the late Paul Walker. "With this being our fourth year in L.A., we are kicking everything up a notch to ensure that the FuelFest experience continues to get better over time and we're sure the support of our sponsors will do just that."
FuelFest will present a massive live action drift course where drifters will be showing off their precision driving skills all day at the Evergood Sausage Drift Zone and snack on premium Evergood Sausages which will be available for sale all day at the concession stands throughout the show. The global experience will also include guest appearances from Cody Walker, cars including ones used in the Fast and Furious movie franchise, interactive sponsor exhibits, art displays, craft food, drinks and more.
A portion of the event's proceeds benefit Reach Out WorldWide (ROWW), the nonprofit charity founded by Paul Walker and continued by his brother, Cody Walker. The organization was founded in 2010 by the late actor/producer after a massive earthquake devastated Haiti and Walker was inspired to organize a relief team that responded to the disaster. ROWW's mission is to fill the gap between the availability of skilled resources in post-disaster situations. As of 2021, ROWW has raised a total of $160,000 through the FuelFest events to benefit those in need.
FuelFest brings the passion of the automotive community to major cities across the globe, showcasing an eclectic collection of cars and music while creating an everlasting experience that leaves fans looking forward to the next event. In 2022, FuelFest will make its way to Salt Lake City, Las Vegas and Phoenix. Plus, on Aug. 11, FuelFest will make its way overseas to Tokyo to make history as the biggest car event to hit Japan.
Gates for Los Angeles FuelFest open to the public from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on June 4. Event information, car registration and tickets can be found now at http://www.FuelFest.com, as well as on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
About FuelFest
Co-founded by Cody Walker and Chris Lee, FuelFest is their vision of creating a world-class automotive celebration to incorporate the passion of entertainment and art launched in 2019. With each having many successful endeavors, the collaboration of their visions brought to life through FuelFest and beyond impacted enthusiasts of all ages, communities and the industry. FuelFest is committed to helping fulfill Paul's Legacy by contributing a portion of the proceeds from every show to Reach Out WorldWide – garnering the passion and generosity of the car community to help spread goodwill and make a true difference in lives that need it most. For further press information and opportunities visit http://www.FuelFest.com.
About Reach Out WorldWide
Reach Out WorldWide (ROWW) was founded in 2010 by the late actor/producer, Paul Walker. After a massive earthquake devastated Haiti, Paul spontaneously organized a relief team that responded to the disaster. On the trip, Paul saw a gap between the availability of skilled resources and the requirement for such personnel in post-disaster situations. Upon returning from Haiti, Paul established ROWW with the purpose of fulfilling this unmet need. Since Paul's passing, ROWW continues to be a platform for like-minded individuals to make a difference in other people's lives. It started as an idea and has transformed into a culture equally benefiting the volunteers as much as the people they are assisting. It's turning the "I generation" into a "goodwill generation." It's giving good people not just a voice but a chance to act.
