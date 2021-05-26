KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Juwai IQI has appointed Dubai-based Anis Anwar as Vice President of Strategic Alliances for the Middle East and North Africa. Anwar joins Juwai IQI after more than 20 years in the banking sector, where he successfully built a web of relationships with high-net-worth individuals and corporate customers across the region.
At Juwai IQI, Anwar will assist the real estate technology group in expanding into new markets. He will also help high-net-worth clients to identify, evaluate and manage property investment opportunities around the globe.
Anwar most recently served as Senior Relationship Manager Corporate Banking, at Emirates NBD, a Dubai-based bank with operations across the Middle East, India, Southeast Asia and the United Kingdom. Emirates NBD is the only regional bank and the highest-ranked UAE company in the top 20 of the most recent Forbes' list of the World's Best Regarded Companies.
Prior to joining Emirates NBD, Anwar served as Senior Relationship Manager Corporate Banking with clients across UAE and Middle East, at National Bank of Fujairah in Dubai. He also held earlier roles at United Arab Bank in the UAE and the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in Toronto.
Juwai IQI Group Co-Founder and Executive Chairman Georg Chmiel said:
"Anis will serve as the link connecting our business with entities and individuals who can benefit from the opportunities for partnership and investment that Juwai IQI offers.
"While technology is at the core of our business, relationships matter and Anwar excels in building mutually beneficial relationships. Juwai IQI now operates in 16 countries and through associates in five more. Vital markets where we have recently expanded include Portugal, Turkey, Mongolia, Singapore, Bangladesh, India and the United Kingdom.
"As Asia's largest real estate technology company, we use our tech platform to empower rapid growth and provide excellent service in every market in which we operate."
Juwai IQI Group Co-Founder and CEO Kashif Ansari said:
"We are delighted to welcome Anis to our team. He has deep business relationships across the Gulf region, Southeast Asia, Canada and Europe. He brings years of experience and an authoritative financial perspective to the growing Juwai IQI network.
"In the past year, our network has grown from about 10,000 real estate agents to more than 18,500. Anis will help us penetrate new countries and form beneficial relationships with investors.
"We advertise some US$4 trillion of property and have exclusive relationships with developers in multiple countries. All that makes us a useful investment partner for large-scale investors seeking profitable opportunities."
Anwar said:
"I'm very pleased to join Juwai IQI. It is one of the few real estate companies in the world to successfully deploy advanced technology alongside a robust agent network. I believe that business, values and results are inseparable. Values inspire trust, trust builds relationships and relationships drive growth. My new role is to enhance existing relationships and further develop new ones but above all to guide our valuable clients as their Trusted Ambassador to investment success."
