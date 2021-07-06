KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Juwai IQI has appointed Standard Chartered and Salesforce veteran Haroon Anwar as Senior Vice President – Vietnam and Cambodia. He will work with Juwai IQI's executive team and the country management teams to enhance market penetration and sales. He will focus on major real estate developers, lenders, establishing new offices, recruiting team members, technology, and marketing.
Hanoi-based Anwar has 30 years of technology and finance experience in Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, the UAE, and Singapore. He has developed deep relationships with individuals and organizations that may be potential partners and investors.
Anwar was at Standard Chartered for ten years, including nine years as Managing Director in the ASEAN region and two years as General Director and CEO for the Hanoi Branch in Vietnam. His most recent role was a senior position at Techcombank, Vietnam's best performing bank by return on assets and its third most profitable.
Anwar has also served in senior roles at Salesforce Inc, BMO Financial Group, ABN AMRO and Citibank. He is an expert at digital transformation, business strategy, corporate finance, sales leadership, and partnership management.
Juwai IQI Group Co-Founder and CEO Kashif Ansari said:
"Juwai IQI needs leaders like Haroon to help us expand in Southeast Asia. Vietnam is a core market for us and is already responsible for a significant share of revenue growth. With the help of leaders like Haroon, we expect to exponentially expand our domestic and cross-border business in Vietnam and the wider region.
"We are confident that that the Juwai IQI is the model of the future for real estate. We expect to make very significant investments in our technology platform through 2025. This focus will accelerate growth and profitability. Having top-rated team members like Haroon on the ground in Vietnam and Cambodia will fully enable us to capture the value generated by this investment."
"Haroon is knowledgeable and passionate about building working partnerships that deliver significant benefits to both parties. He will work closely with our existing teams in Cambodia and Vietnam to increase our market coverage, expand our agent networks and identify targets for partnership or acquisition in the real estate and technology spaces."
Haroon Anwar said:
"Juwai IQI is the fastest growing residential real estate technology business in Asia, and I am proud to join its senior team. Juwai IQI offers the most advanced real estate transaction-enabling technology, recruiting practices, and management and sales.
"I look forward to working with our partners to further expand Juwai IQI in Cambodia and Vietnam to the benefit of all parties."
ABOUT JUWAI IQI
Juwai IQI is the Asian real estate technology group that empowers residents of Asia to become residents of the world, transacted more than 17,000 properties in 2020, engages 12.9 million monthly active users and advertises US$4 trillion of property from 111 countries every year. The company offers real estate marketers an end-to-end marketing and sales solution that integrates its super-app, its IQI global network of more than 18,500 real estate agents, and its market-leading property marketplaces, which are the number one Chinese international real estate portal (Juwai.com) and the first Asia-wide portal for global property (Juwai.asia). Follow Juwai IQI on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook and visit https://www.juwaiiqi.com/.
