Tracey Salazar is leading the effort to advance airspace safety by assessing, repairing and replacing outdated air traffic control towers, which qualify for funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
DENVER, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jviation, a Woolpert Company, has hired Tracey Salazar to lead its new business line dedicated to renovating and replacing air traffic control towers (ATCTs). This business line combines Salazar's extensive experience as an innovative strategist with the Federal Aviation Administration and Jviation and Woolpert's decades of architecture, engineering and geospatial (AEG) work at commercial and general aviation airports.
Salazar earned her degree in electrical engineering at the University of Texas El Paso and served as a leader and mentor at the FAA for 33 years. She has managed complex technical organizations at the Denver International Airport, Houston International Airport, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and multiple general aviation airports throughout Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Texas and Louisiana in support of the National Airspace System.
At Jviation, Salazar is leading the effort to advance aviation by designing, refurbishing and constructing ATCTs. This includes operational risk management planning and upgrading critical equipment used by air traffic controllers. Salazar said there are 256 airport-owned and 264 FAA-owned ATCTs across the country, and many of the towers at small- to medium-sized airports are over 60 years old. As a result, they need to be upgraded to improve the infrastructure, increase energy efficiency, meet Americans with Disabilities Act compliance and replace equipment that is difficult to maintain. In addition, as airports have expanded over the years, many of the ATCTs are not tall enough to see key areas of the airports and therefore need to be relocated and replaced.
ATCTs are eligible for Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding. The BIL has allocated $25 billion over the next five years to repair, replace and modernize critical infrastructure, buildings and equipment to operate our nation's airspace safely. Salazar said, in her first few months at Woolpert, the team has helped multiple airport clients design new ATCTs and submit BIL applications to support their individual funding needs.
"So much infrastructure at these airports is way past its life cycle, and this is a rare opportunity to fix a wide range of issues," Salazar said. "Airports want to know what is needed and the most cost-effective way to address that need. With Greg Dyer, Todd Anderson and Dennis Kisler, we have an experienced team of former FAA employees supporting everything from replacing antiquated ATCT equipment to replacing antiquated towers."
Jviation Program Director Jason Virzi said, based on her extensive aviation experience, her comprehensive approach to airspace safety and her mentoring capabilities, Salazar is the ideal choice for this new business line.
"Tracey has the experience and relationships with the FAA that make her an effective and powerful advocate for airports of multiple sizes and scopes," Virzi said. "She also has a passion for fostering leadership. She can see talent in a person even when they don't see it in themselves. That makes each individual and our team better. This kind of leadership, combined with our longtime AEG expertise at airports, enables us to support all air traffic control and airport infrastructure needs to make these airports safer and better positioned for long-term success."
