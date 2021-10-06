SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Experts from Kaijo Shibuya America Inc., will be at the WESTEC trade show to explain how their Phenix+ and Phenix Hyper ultrasonic systems are effective at cleaning surface contaminants from industrial parts, components and assemblies. These systems can address the most challenging problems with industrial parts cleaning by providing manufacturers with a more cost effective, efficient and eco-friendly cleaning method compared to using chemicals and solvents.
The Importance of Frequency Selection
Kaijo's experts will also discuss how to select the proper ultrasonic frequency for different industrial part cleaning applications. While the ultrasonic cleaning process itself is simple, selecting the right frequency is critical. Using the wrong one can damage parts and components; using the right frequency, after taking into account the materials used in the part and the nature of the containment, can provide rapid, safe, and complete removal of surface contaminants.
Products being highlighted at WESTEC trade show include:
The Phenix+ Ultrasonic Cleaning System--Kaijo's most efficient and easy to use system. It offers:
- Ease of Use / Self-regulation features
- Automatic calibration and tuning functions allow you to maintain high efficiency, even when changing load conditions
- Because no field calibration is needed, replacing the generator or transducer array is very easy when the time comes
- Easy to use system controls; clear and simple error messages
- Auto-activated cooling fan only runs when needed to save energy
- Remote control operation and monitoring for ease of integration
The Phenix Hyper ultrasonic cleaning system offers a 3-D "Hyper" cleaning capability. Its features include:
- Ultrasonic cleaning energy up to 1200 watts at 78kHz
- "Hyper Mode" performs 3-D cleaning of all surfaces of irregularly shaped objects. Phenix Hyper is the only ultrasonic cleaning system in the industry with this capability.
- Solves problems with poor or incomplete cleaning and unintentional surface damage to cleaned parts
- Can be used with plain water or with mild detergents in cleaning solutions heated up to 80℃
- User friendly interface
- Easy Install and Setup with Turn-key configuration
The extreme flexibility of Kaijo's Phenix+ and Phenix Hyper ultrasonic cleaning systems allow them to easily adapt to the most challenging industrial cleaning requirements.
Want to Know More? Visit Kaijo at WESTEC 2021, Booth #1865, to learn why their Phenix Hyper and Phenix+ ultrasonic cleaning systems are ideal for cleaning a wide range of industrial parts, equipment, components and devices when other ultrasonic cleaners fail.
About Kaijo Corporation Kaijo Corporation has been an innovative contributor and global leader among ultrasonic cleaner manufacturers for over 70 years. Ultrasonic cleaners use the energy of ultrasonic waves to provide powerful and precise cleaning of manufactured machine parts and components. These include ceramics, circuit boards, semiconductor wafers, medical devices, medical parts, and optical components, including LCDs and solar panels. Represented in North America by Kaijo Shibuya America Inc. in Santa Clara, California, Kaijo seeks to provide the most innovative and advanced solutions available among industrial ultrasonic equipment manufacturers.
