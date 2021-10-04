TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kainero Media Group (KMG), a performance marketing agency focused on making sales and maximizing ad spends for subscription-based and trial-continuity eCommerce clients, announced today that Ryan Bautista and Ryan Stroble were elevated to executive vice president (EVP).
Bautista was previously a director and vice president at KMG. There, he managed the company's affiliate network, generating tens of millions of dollars for brands and advertisers.
In his new role as EVP, Bautista will operate on a dual-track; expanding KMG's footprint in the marketplace and scaling the marketing efforts for large clients. This includes CTRwow, a drag-and-drop eCommerce sales funnel building tool, and CSwow, a customer service provider and platform.
"I'm thrilled with KMG's growth over the last two years," said Bautista. "I'm excited to focus efforts and bring new capabilities and growth to a few large clients."
Previously, Bautista was senior business development manager at Global Digital Marketing Group, a performance marketing company delivering services in mobile, video, and media buying. He also spent time at Avazu Holding and Mundo Media. He holds a bachelor's degree in marketing management from Ryerson University and is based out of Toronto. In his free time, you'll find him searching for a beach, gym, and new restaurants.
Additionally, Ryan Stroble was promoted to executive vice president. He was previously director of strategic partnerships, where he was responsible for new business acquisition and – you guessed it – strategic partnerships.
In this new role, Stroble will bring a robust suite of media and technology capabilities and services to subscription, trial, and nutraceutical eCommerce businesses of all shapes and sizes.
Stroble has been with KMG for more than two years. He was hired as a senior business development manager and transitioned into the director of strategic performance marketing partnerships, where he has quickly developed a presence for KGM within the direct-response community.
"I'm excited to hit the ground running. The team here is like family, and the support given has been crucial to our evolution," said Stroble. "The future of eCommerce is bright, and I have lofty expectations for KMG's role in it."
Before his time at Kainero Media Group, Stroble was the business development and performance marketing manager at Moo! Media Group, where he built relationships with existing affiliate networks to increase promotion and sales efforts for their branded products. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce from University of Guelph in marketing management and is based out of Toronto, Canada. In his free time, you'll find him hunting new restaurants and other hidden gems with his fiancé.
