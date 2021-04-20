MCLEAN, Va., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHAT
The rise of IoT and connected devices that facilitate data streaming are helping healthcare providers trailblaze new care delivery models outside of traditional clinical settings, such as remote patient monitoring and digital diagnostic - even robotic surgery. As new and emerging technologies continue to enhance the delivery of safe and effective care, ensuring secure and reliable connectivity is critical to lasting adoption and future medtech innovations.
To explore recent medtech disruptions, Fierce MedTech will host a free virtual summit April 26-28, 2021 titled, Fierce Medtech Innovation Week. Kajeet's director of strategy and business development, Dominic Marcellino, will help kick off the virtual event by delivering the partner keynote presentation on day one of the conference, focusing on how the telehealth revolution is transforming healthcare.
By attending the keynote session, participants will gain knowledge of:
- The digital divide in healthcare
- Innovations driving point-of-care diagnostic, monitoring and testing devices
- How secure and reliable connectivity improve patient engagement, the delivery of care and patient outcomes
Dominic Marcellino is the director of strategy and business development Kajeet®, a leading provider of IoT connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable and controlled internet connectivity to students, enterprises, state and local governments and IoT solution providers. An expert in product, business development and sales with extensive expertise in bringing low-power IoT applications to market, Dominic's strategic guidance strengthens Kajeet's market position as a premier mobile virtual network operator for global enterprises.
Date: Monday, April 26, 2021
Time: 11:15 – 11:30 a.m. ET
Kajeet provides optimized IoT connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable and controlled internet connectivity to students, enterprises, state and local governments, and IoT solution providers. Kajeet is the only managed IoT connectivity services provider in the industry to offer a scalable IoT management platform, Sentinel®, that includes complete visibility into real-time data usage, policy control management, custom content filters for added security and multi-network flexibility. Whether to enable digital access that ensures student success, empower companies to connect and control devices in the field, or offer support and a platform to launch a complex mobile solution, Kajeet is trusted by many to make powerful and flexible wireless solutions easy. Kajeet is available for hybrid and multi-network access across all major North American wireless networks, globally in 24 other countries, and on multiple licensed and unlicensed networks. Kajeet holds 38 U.S. patents in mobile technologies. To learn more, visit kajeet.com and follow on Twitter at @Kajeet.
