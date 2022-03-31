Scott Langley, vice president of enterprise sales, and Michael Suess, director of public sector sales & strategy, will support Kajeet's rapid growth in the IoT connectivity market
MCLEAN, Va., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kajeet®, a leading provider of IoT connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable and controlled internet connectivity to nearly 3,000 customers, today announced the appointments of Scott Langley as vice president of enterprise sales and Michael Suess as director of sales and strategy for the company's public sector division.
"We're excited to welcome Scott and Michael to the Kajeet team," said Ben Weintraub, President, COO, and co-founder of Kajeet. "Their deep knowledge and decades of experience in the telecom and wireless industries bolsters our company as we work to bridge the Digital Divide in education, the public sector, and other critical areas, such as healthcare."
Langley brings more than 20 years of experience in sales within the telecommunications industry to Kajeet, including a strong background in wireless and mobile devices. His experience includes enterprise sales, small business, retail, public safety, and the federal sector. A 20-year veteran of the U.S. Army, U.S. Army National Guard and Multi-National Corps – Iraq, Langley previously worked as an area partner manager for the federal sector at Cradlepoint, a provider of cloud-managed wireless edge networking equipment.
Suess brings two decades of sales and strategy experience within the telecommunications space to Kajeet, having previously served in senior leadership positions at MCI Communications, Verizon Wireless, Verizon Enterprise Solutions and Sprint Corporation. Prior to Kajeet, he served as the senior manager for federal sales at T-Mobile. He will be responsible for overseeing strategy and sales in Kajeet's public sector division, which includes educational institutions, local, state and federal agencies, housing authorities and libraries.
For more information on Kajeet, please visit https://www.kajeet.com.
About Kajeet
Kajeet provides optimized IoT connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable, and controlled internet connectivity to nearly 3,000 businesses, schools and districts, state, and local governments, and IoT solution providers. Kajeet is the only managed IoT connectivity services provider in the industry to offer a scalable IoT management platform, Sentinel®, that includes complete visibility into real-time data usage, policy control management, custom content filters for added security and multi-network flexibility. Kajeet is available for hybrid and multi-network access across all major North American wireless networks, globally with coverage in 173 countries, and on multiple licensed and unlicensed networks. Kajeet holds 40 U.S. patents in mobile technologies. To learn more, visit kajeet.com and follow us on Twitter at @Kajeet.
Media Contact
Jodie Booras, Gabriel Marketing Group (for Kajeet), 619-564-9306, jodieb@gabrielmarketing.com
SOURCE Kajeet