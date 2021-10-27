MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHAT
IoT World 2021 is North America's largest IoT event, bringing together the top technologies, strategies and case studies for the key industries implementing IoT, spanning over two full days of industry presentations and panels. The conference will showcase organizations leading the way in IoT adoption, enabling them to propel into a new world of business quicker with more accurate data, ensuring their business can thrive with new technology adoptions.
On the first day of the event, Greg Jones, chief technology officer at Kajeet, will join industry experts from Verizon, Capstone Partners and MachineQ in a live panel discussion titled, "Achieving Seamless Interoperability and Connectivity for Your Business with IoT." The panel will address businesses applications for 5G technology and discuss wireless options such as low-power wide-area (LoRa) networks, narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) services and Wi-Fi.
Kajeet will also be exhibiting on the showroom floor throughout the two-day event, discussing a range of IoT solutions for the healthcare industry as well as various enterprises. Attendees can visit booth #IoT324 to learn more.
WHO
Greg Jones is chief technology officer at Kajeet. In this role, he is responsible for technology strategy, product development and innovation. Before joining Kajeet in 2020, Jones held executive leadership roles and led digital transformation efforts at Kforce, an award-winning solutions firm, and Laureate International Universities, the largest international network of degree granting higher education institutions. Prior, he served as chief technology officer at Inovalon, a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare, where he led all aspects of product development and IT operations. Before that, Jones served as CIO of the 4G division at Sprint Nextel, where he spearheaded the launch of the nation's first commercial 4G service.
WHEN & WHERE
Date: Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021
Time: 2:15 p.m. - 2:55 p.m. PT
Location: Santa Clara Convention Center, 5001 Great America Pkwy, Santa Clara, CA 95054
About Kajeet
Kajeet provides optimized IoT connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable and controlled internet connectivity to nearly 3,000 businesses, school districts, state and local governments and IoT solution providers. Kajeet is the only managed IoT connectivity services provider in the industry to offer a scalable IoT management platform, Sentinel®, that includes complete visibility into real-time data usage, policy control management, custom content filters for added security and multi-network flexibility. Whether to empower companies to connect and control devices in the field, enable digital access that ensures student success or offer support and a platform to launch a complex mobile solution, Kajeet is trusted by many to make powerful and flexible wireless solutions easy. Kajeet is available for hybrid and multi-network access across all major North American wireless networks, globally in 24 other countries and on multiple licensed and unlicensed networks. Kajeet holds 39 U.S. patents in mobile technologies. To learn more, visit kajeet.com and follow us on Twitter at @Kajeet.
