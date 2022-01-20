MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHAT
The past two years have seen a significant shift in the educational paradigm. Now more than ever, online learning is a major part of a student's education, both in school and at home. Hybrid learning models are becoming more prevalent, and many institutions now offer virtual academies. Therefore, it is more crucial than ever that all students are connected to the wealth of digital learning opportunities available to them.
While many share the vision of a fully connected school district and the resolve to close the Homework Gap once and for all, 12 million K-12 students today remain disconnected. In order to bridge the widening digital divide, we must leverage existing technological infrastructure to build out a robust wireless solution that supports this level of connectivity for all students. In the days ahead, this work will require a hybrid network approach that leverages connectivity from both the commercial and private network spaces.
At the FETC 2022 session "The Connected School District: A New Educational Paradigm," attendees will learn about the components of a connected school district, how hybrid networks work, and the steps we each must take to ensure a more connected and equitable future for all students.
Michael Flood, senior vice president and general manager of education, Kajeet
With more than 20 years of telecom industry experience and a recognized expert in education technology, Flood played an integral role in building the Kajeet education division from the ground up. As a result of his strategic leadership, more than 2,500 K-12 and higher education schools and libraries, in addition to over 10,000 school buses across North America, rely on Kajeet to provide safe and reliable internet connectivity to students.
Daniel Montelongo, assistant director of information technology, DeSoto County School District
With several years of experience in computing technology, Montelongo has been supporting staff and students by maintaining district hardware and network infrastructure to optimize wireless productivity. Since joining the DeSoto County School District, he has been working to improve connectivity within DeSoto schools and determining the needs of students at home to ensure all students have equitable access while at home.
Date: Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2022
Time: 4:15 - 4:45 p.m. ET
Location: Orange County Convention Center, 9899 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819; Expo Booth 1454 TD Theater
About Kajeet
Kajeet provides optimized IoT connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable and controlled internet connectivity to nearly 3,000 businesses, school districts, state and local governments and IoT solution providers. Kajeet is the only managed IoT connectivity services provider in the industry to offer a scalable IoT management platform, Sentinel®, that includes complete visibility into real-time data usage, policy control management, custom content filters for added security and multi-network flexibility. Whether to empower companies to connect and control devices in the field, enable digital access that ensures student success or offer support and a platform to launch a complex mobile solution, Kajeet is trusted by many to make powerful and flexible wireless solutions easy. Kajeet is available for hybrid and multi-network access across all major North American wireless networks, globally in 173 other countries and on multiple licensed and unlicensed networks. Kajeet holds 40 U.S. patents in mobile technologies. To learn more, visit http://www.kajeet.net and follow us on Twitter at @Kajeet.
