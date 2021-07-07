MCLEAN, Va., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kajeet®, a leading provider of wireless connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable and controlled internet connectivity to enterprises, state and local governments, students and IoT solution providers, today announced the appointment of Anthony Shimkin as senior vice president, marketing. With more than 25 years of medical and technology marketing experience, Shimkin will be responsible for driving brand awareness, expanding Kajeet's go-to-market strategy and increasing revenue growth.
"We are thrilled to welcome Anthony to the Kajeet team," said Daniel J. W. Neal, Chairman, CEO and founder of Kajeet. "As we continue to expand into other enterprise industry verticals, Anthony's knowledge and deep industry expertise will prove instrumental to our strategic growth."
Throughout his extensive career, Shimkin held key marketing and innovation leadership roles at several notable companies, including Qualcomm, where he served as senior director of marketing and, later, senior director of business development. Before that, he held senior positions at Lantronix, Quidel, Cardinal Health, Alaris Medical Systems and Neoforma. He also led the health care equity research team at Wedbush Securities and consulted for several leading life sciences companies.
Prior to joining Kajeet, Shimkin served as the chief marketing officer at ReadySet Surgical, a cloud-based coordination platform that consolidates supply chain logistics and communications for surgical teams. Before that, he was an advisor for sales and marketing at Farsight Genome Systems, a provider of an innovative SaaS platform for precision medicine, and a principal at Sciencia Consulting, a consulting and interactive content marketing provider for the life science industry.
"I'm excited to join Kajeet and work alongside an impressive and dedicated team of professionals who are mission- and customer-focused on delivering secure, reliable connectivity," said Shimkin. "Along my 25-year marketing career journey, I've had the pleasure of working with many leading organizations, and I look forward to bringing my experience to Kajeet to support our next phase of growth."
