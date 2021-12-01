NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- https://kalepa.com/, the leader in Efficient Frontier commercial insurance, announces that Connie Germano has joined its leadership team as President of Insurance. Germano will oversee the launch and growth of Kalepa's MGA, Kalepa Insurance Services. Combining industry-leading underwriting expertise with the power of Kalepa's Copilot underwriting software, Kalepa's MGA will deliver innovative insurance products to businesses and fast-growing, highly profitable books to insurance carriers -- this is Efficient Frontier insurance in action.
"Kalepa is at the forefront of transforming how commercial insurance operates, leveraging cutting-edge AI to dramatically improve risk selection and underwriting throughput," said Germano. "My entire career has been focused on providing world-class insurance solutions to businesses. I know that Kalepa's Copilot platform is a game changer and I'm excited to enable an even stronger partnership between Kalepa and leading carriers in order to protect business owners with superior insurance coverage when they need it most."
Kalepa's AI-powered software proactively identifies exposures, hazards, and controls in businesses, enabling underwriters to make superior risk decisions and leading to ground-breaking improvements in combined ratios and book growth.
"The Kalepa team has done an exceptional job of re-imaging how technology can augment and enable professional underwriters, leading to superior underwriting outcomes," said Paul Monasterio, CEO & Co-Founder of Kalepa. "As Kalepa takes the next step in delivering Efficient Frontier Insurance to the US economy, we are committed to bringing the top professionals in the insurance industry on board. It is the unique combination of human and artificial intelligence that allows our insurance partners to unlock tremendous value from Copilot and it is precisely this symbiotic relationship between Kalepa's AI and world-class underwriting talent that will enable Kalepa to deliver on our mission to transform the industry."
Germano has a long-standing track record of leadership, innovation, and outstanding underwriting results across commercial lines. Most recently, she was President of Specialty Casualty at Everest Insurance. Previously, Germano was at Chubb/ACE for over a decade where she served as SVP of European and US Casualty, including Excess, and was Vice President of Excess at AIG. She also serves as a Board Member of the LPGA Amateur Golf Association and as a Mentor of Women in America.
"I'm thrilled to welcome Connie to Kalepa's leadership team as we embark on this next phase of Kalepa's growth," adds Mr. Monasterio. "Connie has a phenomenal track record of leadership and innovation over decades in the insurance industry. She has also been a champion for Kalepa's values and a steadfast proponent of underwriting excellence during her storied career. I couldn't be more excited to partner with Connie to achieve Kalepa's mission of bringing Efficient Frontier Insurance to all businesses."
Kalepa is the leader in delivering Efficient Frontier commercial insurance. By combining artificial and human intelligence, Kalepa's Copilot platform rapidly identifies the exposures, hazards, and controls of each business and powers insurance products that are underwritten at the Efficient Frontier: where pricing and coverage match the true exposures and needs of each business. Kalepa's Copilot platform and Copilot-powered MGA enable carriers to drastically improve combined ratios and grow premium profitably, while providing businesses with the coverage they need. Kalepa is based in New York City and is backed by IA Ventures, Inspired Capital, and industry leaders in insurance and technology.
