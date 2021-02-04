RICHARDSON, Texas, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kalkomey Enterprises, a leading provider in the outdoor recreation sector for safety education and agency management solutions, announces the acquisition of Campfire Collective, a Peterborough, ON-based online provider of safety education for outdoor pursuits.
The deal will bring BOATsmart!, HUNTINGsmart!, ATVsmart!, PADDLERsmart!, and SLEDsmart! brands under the Kalkomey umbrella. These additional courses will allow Kalkomey to broaden its education offerings and expand its state agency services to recruit, retain, and reactivate.
"We're excited to welcome the Campfire Collective team. This transaction provides substantial value and a partner that shares our commitment to customers, employees and the outdoor industry. The addition of Campfire Collective brands to the Kalkomey portfolio will further improve our ability to deliver best-in-industry education to outdoor enthusiasts." — Jason Alexander, CEO Kalkomey Enterprises
Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Richardson, TX, Kalkomey is a leading provider of online recreational safety education, certifications, and cloud-based agency management solutions. The company serves both outdoor enthusiasts and state and local government agencies in all 50 U.S states, as well as Australia, Canada, Guam, Mexico, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom. Through its learning management system, Kalkomey delivers regulatory-approved safety education courses and certifications. Kalkomey's agency management solutions enable state agencies to drive greater operational efficiencies of key workflows. By integrating its online safety education and agency management solutions, Kalkomey delivers a single platform for recreation safety management that makes outdoor recreation more accessible, drives participation, and increases engagement.
"Campfire Collective, Kalkomey, and our partners share the same mission – We're passionate about introducing and activating outdoor pursuits and helping people participate with confidence. Partnering on this mission brings tremendous value to our customers. Kalkomey's people-first approach and its commitment to high-quality online education align with Campfire's values. We're excited to join the Kalkomey family and the shared vision for a single platform solution that empowers people to find their wild." — Cam Taylor, President, Campfire Collective
Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Peterborough, ON, Campfire Collective is on a mission to help people have awesome outdoor adventures by empowering enthusiasts with digital content and tools that enable them to discover, learn and optimize their outdoor experience while conserving the natural environment. In partnership with public agencies, brands, and content publishers, the company delivers government accredited online education across North America for various outdoor sports, including boating, hunting, off-roading, and paddling.
Media Contact
Jason Alexander, Kalkomey Enterprises, +1 9726397356, jalexander@kalkomey.com
SOURCE Kalkomey Enterprises