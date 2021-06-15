DANVERS, Mass., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Karen Costin joins New Fed Mortgage and will be working out of the branch office located in Reading, Massachusetts.
Karen comes to New Fed with over 25 years of experience in the financial industry. She served as a vice president, branch manager, client manager and most recently a commercial lender. Her holistic approach with her clients and extensive financial experience is ideal to assist clients in evaluating their lending needs and helping their financial dreams come true.
Karen completed the Certified Financial Planner Program (CFP) in 2008, Series 6, Series 63 financial and holds a Massachusetts Real Estate License. She grew up on the North Shore of Boston and resides in West Peabody with her daughter and 2 dogs. When Karen is not working, she enjoys spending time with her family and close circle of lifelong friends.
President and CEO Brian D'Amico commented, "We are excited to have Karen as part of our team. Her professionalism combined with her passion for providing quality service will enhance our mortgage origination endeavors in Massachusetts."
New Fed Mortgage has specialized in residential retail mortgage lending since 2001. Licensed in 14 states, the company offers Conventional, Jumbo, FHA, VA, USDA and various state housing programs along with access to various portfolio products. Products range from 1st time home buyer programs with little or "0" down, the "pick your own term" traditional fixed rate products, ARM programs, 203k renovation loans, and access to custom fit portfolio programs that can be tailored to meet a borrower's specific needs.
A strong advantage of being a Regional lender unlike most of the big banks, New Fed's focus is solely just on mortgage lending. The company takes an all-in team approach right from the beginning of the process providing personalized service, open communication all the way through loan processing to loan closing.
To contact Karen, she can be reached at kcostin@newfed.com or 781-462-8723 or at the New Fed Mortgage website http://www.newfed.com
