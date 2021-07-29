HOUSTON, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Weinstein Spira, the mid-market public accounting and business advisory firm for Houston's top high net worth individuals and privately held businesses, is pleased to announce that Karl Wolpert and Tobias McFaul have been admitted as shareholders.
Wolpert began his professional career with Weinstein Spira in 2008 as a staff accountant and has more than thirteen years of experience in advising private businesses. Specializing in commercial real estate and distribution companies, the concentration of his practice is in business tax planning and reporting. He also is a mentor to many staff accountants at the firm. Wolpert earned his Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from the University of Houston.
McFaul started with Weinstein Spira in 2003 and has more than two decades of experience in public accounting. He caters to the firm's international clients by advising on tax planning and is a leader on the firm's restaurant and hospitality industry team. McFaul earned his Bachelor of Business Administration and Master of Science in Accountancy from Texas A&M University – Corpus Christi.
Kristin Murray, managing shareholder of the firm, shares, "Both Karl and Tobias have a special combination of being strong technical leaders who also build and sustain lasting connections with our clients, the greater Houston community and our team members. We are proud to admit them to the shareholder group."
Founded in 1962, Weinstein Spira is a highly respected firm of experienced tax, audit, business management and estate planning advisors who proactively serve discerning privately held businesses and leaders in the Houston area and beyond. More information about the firm, its shareholders and services can be found at http://www.weinsteinspira.com.
