BOCA RATON, Fla., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Higher Education Alliance (AHEA), a nonprofit organization focused on promoting internationalization and equity in higher education, is pleased to announce the appointment of Karli Grant as their new President. She succeeds Benjamin Shank, who has stepped down to head Tower Education Technologies, Boca Raton's higher education technology startup.
With nearly 30 years of experience in higher education and education technology, Grant will continue to build upon AHEA's success, providing access to affordable higher education for all. The organization is building an international network connecting the global academic community through collaboration and learning best practices and experiences.
As AHEA's President, Grant will launch the Alliance's new membership initiative, one aspect of which empowers faculty worldwide to collaborate with their peers to develop and teach new courses and curricula. Additional initiative work focuses on internationalized education, lifelong learning, and universal credentialing.
Through this groundbreaking initiative, Grant will lead the creation of service offerings, technology strategies, and partnerships complementing and extending member institutions' academic and engagement capabilities. It also increases their international student and faculty populations, despite the travel limitations imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. AHEA members will receive unlimited use of their educational resources and have the peace of mind knowing that all institutions in the network meet mutually accepted Quality Assurance Measures (QAMs).
"AHEA has been asking 'What if we could change the course of higher education?' and that's an exciting and challenging mission to undertake," said Grant. "I'm honored to be a part of an organization that is working with higher education institutions around the globe to break down barriers in collaboration, teaching and learning."
Prior to joining AHEA, Grant planned market strategies and led the launching of new higher education software products at Campus Management Corp. (now Anthology) and Datatel, Inc. (now Ellucian). She also spent nearly a decade as a higher education administrator, having worked at three institutions in the areas of strategic enrollment management [SEM], student engagement and institutional advancement.
About AHEA
American Higher Education Alliance (AHEA) is founded with the mission to drive equity in higher education by connecting the global community through international collaboration and learning experiences. Through its partnerships with colleges and universities around the world, the nonprofit organization contributes to the development of future leaders worldwide through internationalized education, lifelong learning, and universal credentialing.
To learn more about AHEA's membership initiative, visit https://www.ahealliance.org/join-ahea/.
Media Contact
Brooke Greenwald, American Higher Education Alliance, 240-370-7036, brooke@cornerstonepr.net
SOURCE American Higher Education Alliance