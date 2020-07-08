LYNDHURST, N.J., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Katerin P. Traugh, the Controller at Scarinci Hollenbeck since 2017, has been tapped as the firm's new Executive Director according to Donald Scarinci, Managing Partner.
"Katerin has the experience, the wisdom and the institutional knowledge of the firm to lead us through the COVID-19 crisis and take us to the next level when the world finally emerges from it," stated Scarinci. "She has the right temperament and personality to inspire confidence and inject our at-home work force with the comfort of knowing that Scarinci Hollenbeck will not just survive, but that it will prosper during the difficult economic times ahead," Scarinci continued.
Traugh has been with the firm since 2017 as Controller, primarily responsible for financial analysis, oversight and accounting functions. In her new role as Executive Director, Ms. Traugh will lead Scarinci Hollenbeck and manage its entire workforce of over 120 people. The directors of all departments, including the seven partners and counsel who serve as section chiefs, report directly to Katerin Traugh.
"It has been a pleasure to work at a firm that has a vision for its future and a plan to achieve it," said Traugh. "Working with high energy leadership and such an experienced team of attorneys and staff has been a rewarding experience. It is a pleasure to have the opportunity to take the top job and embrace the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead as we prepare Scarinci Hollenbeck for its transition from the twenty-fifth largest law firm in New Jersey to the top ten," stated Traugh.
Prior to joining Scarinci Hollenbeck, Ms. Traugh garnered over a decade of experience in financial management and accounting, holding finance leadership positions in multiple companies in the professional services and telecom industries, including a Big Four accounting firm.
In early April, Traugh served as Chief-of-Staff to Donald Scarinci, the firm's Managing Partner, and oversaw the smooth transition from an office workplace to an at-home workplace. She serves on the firm's COVID-19 Crisis Management group developing new policies and procedures to keep the workforce safe and she manages the essential services core team that supervises the people working from home and provides them with the tools they need to serve the firm's clients.
"With Katerin Traugh's leadership, Scarinci Hollenbeck developed and successfully implemented a simple five step plan that has produced a positive cash flow and created the time the firm needed to re-tool and grow into practice areas that will be needed in a recessionary environment," said Scarinci. "Because of Katerin and the hard work of her directors and everyone at the firm we have maintained full compensation levels for partners, including commissions for their originations, and we have proceeded with our full ten-week annual Summer Associate program," Scarinci said.
About Scarinci Hollenbeck
With a growing practice of more than 70 experienced attorneys, Scarinci Hollenbeck is a regional alternative to a National 250 law firm. With offices in New Jersey, New York City, and the District of Columbia, we serve the niche practice areas most often required by institutions, corporations, entities, and the people who own and control them. We offer a full range of services necessary to assist clients in every aspect of business law. We have developed our public law practice with the expertise and specialization necessary to serve our public sector clients in a cost-effective and professional manner. We apply this approach in our work on the behalf of the numerous public sector clients we represent. More information on our firm's expertise and range of practice can be found on our website: www.sh-law.com.
Contact:
Peter Moeller
Telephone:
201-896-4100
Email: