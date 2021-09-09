SAN DIEGO, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP), the leading Latino professional business organization in the country, announced an update to the 2021 NAHREP at L'ATTITUDE program. The annual conference takes place September 28 – October 2, 2021 in San Diego at the Grand Hyatt Hotel. It will feature top industry leaders and global thinkers including:
- Deepak Chopra, World-renowned physician, author and pioneer in mindset and personal transformation
- Katia Beauchamp, On-line beauty shopping visionary and CEO and Co-Founder, Birchbox
- Gary Vaynerchuk, Serial entrepreneur and Chairman of VaynerX and CEO of VaynerMedia
- Richard Montañez, Author, Philanthropist and Former Vice President, Multicultural Sales & Community Activation, PepsiCo North America
This year's historic live event empowers real estate professionals to leverage their personal business performance into a source of generational wealth. Attendees are successful real estate professionals who can serve the growing Hispanic market while contributing resilience and innovation to our country's economic recovery and growth.
NAHREP at L'ATTITUDE 2021 (#NAHREPatLAT) will be comprised of CEO panel discussions and breakout sessions, all focused on NAHREP's mission of growing sustainable homeownership and improving wealth creation for Latinos.
Industry Themes and Sessions include:
- How Digitization and Demographics Are Transforming Residential Real Estate
- Homeownership as a Foundation For Latino Wealth Creation
- From Rags to Real Estate: Three Inspiring Latino Entrepreneurship Roadmaps
- Latino-Friendly Mortgage Products
- The NAHREP Top 250: Heroes of The Hispanic Market
Other NAHREP at L'ATTITUDE Features:
- Release of 2021 State of Hispanic Wealth Report: This report takes an annual inventory of where Latinos are with respect to the entrepreneurship and retirement contribution goals set by the Hispanic Wealth Project for completion by 2024.
- Access to L'ATTITUDE programming, including "Fireside Chat with Brian Moynihan, Chairman of the Board and CEO, Bank Of America", "U.S. Latino Representation on Corporate Boards: A Report Card on Performance", and "Third Annual Match-Up: Matching Latino Entrepreneurs to Capital".
- Century 21 Case Competition: Real estate professionals from across the country compete to solve for real-life Hispanic homeownership-themed business problems via innovation and fresh perspectives.
- Entertainment: Singer, songwriter and producer Armando Cordoba
In order to provide the safest environment possible, NAHREP at L'ATTITUDE 2021 requires all attendees, staff and volunteers to, upon badge pickup, either provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test from within 72 hours or get tested onsite, provided at no charge. This requirement applies to everyone regardless of vaccination status and is in addition to our previously announced policies.
"Given the challenging year, NAHREP at L'ATTITUDE 2021 will prove to be the most innovative and inspiring events we have ever held," said 2021 NAHREP President Sara Rodriguez.
NAHREP at L'ATTITUDE 2021 will be the industry event that facilitates the entrepreneurial and innovative energy needed to keep real estate industry leaders growing and prospering in challenging times. All registrants for NAHREP at L'ATTITUDE 2021 receive full access to L'ATTITUDE sessions, and all guests may purchase registration(s) for ticketed events. Both full conference and one day passes are available.
For more information about NAHREP at L'ATTITUDE 2021, including registration information and a full agenda, visit http://www.nahrep.org/conference.
About NAHREP
The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals® (NAHREP®), a nonprofit 501(c)6 trade association, is dedicated to advancing sustainable homeownership for the Hispanic community in America. NAHREP has a network of over 40,000 real estate professionals and 100 local chapters nationwide, hosting several national events per year and publishing multiple industry cornerstone reports annually. Join us in advocating for policies that grow sustainable Latino homeownership, read our 2021 policy priorities here. Also, see the NAHREP Hispanic Homeownership by Congressional District Tool which measures Hispanic homeownership by U.S. congressional district, allowing constituents, advocates, policy makers, and lending and housing professionals to evaluate district performance at a glance. Watch the Hispanic homeownership short film.
Media Contact
Katherine Wood, NAHREP, (619) 719-4814, press@nahrep.org
