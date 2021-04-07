IRVINE, Calif., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KAYGEN, Inc. is excited to announce that our President, Rashmi Chaturvedi, Co-founder, and President of KAYGEN Inc., award-winning global business and technology partner, was elected to the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) Board of Directors. Her term began last month and extends for three years.
The WBENC board serves as the guiding leadership body for the organization and is made up of National Corporate Members, Forum Members and Leadership Council Members. The election recognizes Chaturvedi's distinctive service to WBENC as a member of the WBENC Forum which serves in an advisory capacity to the WBENC Board providing input and feedback on WBENC programs and other matters.
"We at the WBENC Forum have benefited greatly from Rashmi Chaturvedi's business acumen and support of other women owned businesses and we are delighted to recommend her for a WBENC board seat," said Patti Massey, Forum Chair and President of myca:group.
"I am honored to serve on the WBENC Board and to represent 17,000 women owned businesses that fuel our country's economic growth. WBENC has been instrumental in providing women owned businesses with resources to develop and grow their businesses," Chaturvedi said.
An advocate for economic equity, Chaturvedi currently serves on the Board for Women's Business Enterprise Council West (WBEC-WEST) and the Transportation Business Advisory Council at the Los Angeles Metropolitan Transit Authority (LA Metro). As an executive board member and financial and compliance officer, her work at LA Metro has played an important role in ensuring small businesses get access to contracting opportunities.
Chaturvedi has been recognized as a 2020 WBENC WBE Star representing WBEC-West. She was awarded 2020 Outstanding CEO's by WE USA magazine and named 2018 Enterprising Woman of the Year Champion for her strategic vision, ability to build successful business and her tireless dedication to excellence in every facet of her life.
KAYGEN has been listed as Top 50 Women Owned Business by the Orange County Business Journal, Inc. 5000 as Fastest growing private companies in North America and Fast 100 Asian American business by USPAACC.
About KAYGEN™ Inc.
KAYGEN Inc. is an award-winning global business and technology professional services provider, enabling organizations to leverage their data as a strategic asset to solve their most pressing business challenges and achieve their goals. Utilizing a variety of leading data management practices and technologies, its specialized experts enable clients to effectively leverage their enterprise data, so they can make the right decisions to maximize productivity, efficiency, and profitability — while maintaining compliance with the latest data privacy and security regulations. The name KAYGEN is inspired from the Japanese word "Kaizen," meaning continuous improvement. KAYGEN embodies this approach in its overall business model and data-driven solutions. To learn more, http://www.kaygen.com.
ABOUT WBENC
WBENC is the largest third-party certifier of businesses owned, controlled, and operated by women in the United States. WBENC partners with 14 Regional Partner Organizations (RPOs) to provide its world- class standard of certification to women-owned businesses throughout the country. WBENC is also the nation's leading advocate of women-owned businesses and entrepreneurs. Throughout the year, WBENC provides business development opportunities for member corporations, government agencies and more than 17,000 certified women-owned businesses at events and other forums. Learn more at http://www.wbenc.org.
