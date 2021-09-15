CHANDLER, Ariz., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keap, the leader in sales and marketing automation software for small businesses, today announced the speaker line up for IKON, the company's annual customer conference, as well as PKON, its annual partner event. A venerable who's who in the world of small business, this year's conference speakers have built million-dollar businesses through grit and tenacity and will be sharing the secrets to growing without chaos.
This year's IKON conference speakers include:
- Loral Langemeier, money expert, entrepreneurial thought leader, and five-time New York Times best-selling author, who will reveal how she meticulously curated a successful, revenue-producing formula and the one thing you need to do to jump from six figures to seven figures.
- Lisa Nichols, international motivational speaker, best-selling author, and founder and CEO of Motivating the Masses Inc., who will provide a clear and practical blueprint for personal success, drawn directly from her personal life experiences.
- Ramon Ray best-selling author, four-time entrepreneur and Entrepreneur in Residence at Oracle Netsuite, who will impart his strategies and insights to be the Celebrity CEO of your industry and use your personal brand to grow your business.
The three-day conference will feature 25 sessions led by industry experts, Keap product managers and other entrepreneurial small business owners. From presentations and strategy sessions to networking opportunities and product showcase, attendees will learn how to optimize sales and marketing automation strategies to create repeatable, predictable growth.
"We're committed to simplifying growth for entrepreneurs so they can strengthen their families, communities and the global economy, and we've assembled an incredible group of speakers willing to share their knowledge to help attendees grow sales, save time and enjoy life as an entrepreneur," said Clate Mask, co-founder and CEO of Keap. "We're excited to offer our customers the opportunity to unite with other small businesses and entrepreneurs and walk away feeling inspired and full of hope for what's to come – knowing they have the tools to succeed."
IKON's in-person and online event will take place from November 3 to 5, 2021, at the Hilton Scottsdale Resort and Villas in Scottsdale, Arizona. For more information and to secure tickets, please visit keap.com/ikon.
Keap will also hold its annual PKON conference from November 1 to 3, 2021, at the same location. Designed exclusively for certified partners, trusted advisors, referral partners, and select strategic partners and developers, PKON features more than 20 interactive sessions. During the hybrid in-person and online event, attendees will have the opportunity to work alongside Keap founders, product leaders and other top performing partners to create scalable strategies, systems and processes designed to help accelerate their growth.
This year's PKON conference speaker line up will feature:
- Walter Bond, former NBA player, author, business coach and speaker, who will dive into the power of adopting a shark mindset, and how it can drastically alter the trajectory of a business.
- Monica Kline founder of IDentity Brand, who will reveal her lessons learned in entrepreneurship, including hitting rock bottom, learning to fail fast, and leaning into the pain of running a business.
For more information or to register, visit keap.com/partnerkon.
About Keap
For 20 years, Keap has helped empower and liberate small business entrepreneurs so they can strengthen their families, communities and the global economy. Keap pioneered the sales and marketing automation software market with its Keap Lite, Keap Pro and Keap Max products along with expert coaching. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, the company is on a mission to simplify growth for 1 million entrepreneurs worldwide by 2030. Keap is funded by Goldman Sachs, Bain Capital Ventures, Mohr Davidow Ventures and Signal Peak Ventures.
