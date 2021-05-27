ATLANTA, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keen Water Springs LLC, a premier Alkaline water bottling company, is proud to announce the purchase of their 33-acre natural spring and water plant, making them the first black-owned water plant in the state of Georgia.
This newly acquired plant will be able to pump more than 1 million gallons of Keen Water's Natural Spring 7.4pH Alkaline Water daily.
In just under two years, Keen Water has strategically and successfully positioned themselves to have strong partnerships with AutoNation, the NFL Alumni Association, various Major League Baseball teams, the FL vs GA All-Star Football game, a hi-energy, hi-impact game that showcases some of the best high school athletes that Florida and Georgia have to offer, official Super Bowl events, official Pro Bowl events, official NFL & NBA Draft Weekend events, and much more.
This summer, Keen Water will be partnering with various NFL players on their Florida and Georgia youth football camps. These players include Jabaal Sheard, Derrick Brown, Kayvon Webster, Jawaan Taylor, Deon Bush, Tony Bradley, Tyrek Hill, and Jonathan Cyprien.
Keen Water is a black-owned company founded by two athletes, Faheem Ali, a past Eastern Michigan University and Louisiana Tech University football player and Melvin Bratton, a retired Denver Broncos running back and University of Miami Hall of Famer, was established with the vision of utilizing innovative methods to provide maximum health benefits.
"Our vision has always been to create and distribute a product that is truly the future of hydration. And that is exactly what our product is," says CEO & Co-Founder, Faheem Ali. "We are proud to have one of the only Alkaline waters on the market that does not use an electrical process. Our new plant, just furthers our mission of helping Americans live and lead healthier lifestyles."
Today Keen Water can be found in over 100 restaurants, bars, gas stations, and hotels in the Atlanta and Miami markets including Hilton hotels, Milk and Honey Cascade, Top Notch Cigar Bar, Fin and Feather, Dantannas Surf and Turf, Toast on Lennox, Twin Peaks, and Lorna's Caribbean Restaurant.
For more information about Keen Water, go to http://www.keen-water.com. For media opportunities contact Jessica Williams at (954) 560-4812 or info@southpromo.com.
