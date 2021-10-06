​Fairtrade farmers and workers across the world have shared that climate change is an immediate threat to their livelihoods, and to products loved around the globe, like coffee, cocoa and bananas. In an open letter to world leaders, 1.8 million Fairtrade farmers and workers are calling for action, including these farmers, pictured in Kenya. Consumers worldwide are invited to raise the voices of farmers by signing a petition leading up to the COP26. Credit Fairtrade Netherlands and Fairtrade