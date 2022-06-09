Experienced Industry Veteran Promoted to Lead & Expand Projects from Albany to Buffalo Including New Offshore Wind Turbine Manufacturing Hub
ALBANY, N.Y., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gilbane Building Company today announced that Keith Leal has been named the company's Upstate New York Business Leader, heading up the Albany and Buffalo offices. With nearly 30 years of industry experience, nine of which have been with Gilbane, Mr. Leal has spearheaded some of the company's highest-profile upstate projects, including the redevelopment of the Olympic Facilities in Lake Placid for the 2023 World University Games. He will also serve as principal-in-charge for Gilbane's construction management of the Port of Albany's new offshore wind turbine manufacturing hub, a major renewable energy and economic development project for New York State.
Mr. Leal assumes responsibility for a number of important projects that are underway across upstate and will significantly elevate the communities where they are located, such as The Wynn Hospital in Utica, the Buffalo AKG Art Museum, and multiple projects at the Olympic Sports Complex in Lake Placid. Upstate is a key growth area for Gilbane, which has completed 12 projects in Albany alone over the past five years, totaling more than $188 million overall.
"Keith Leal has a tremendous understanding for, and appreciation of, the upstate market and construction landscape," said John LaRow, Senior Vice President, New York. "His experience and leadership will help us grow our operations across the region, deepen our relationships with clients, key professionals and communities alike. Keith has been a trusted partner to clients across our diverse portfolio of markets and I know that our team under his leadership will continue our proven track record of building excellence."
"New York - and upstate in particular - is at a critical juncture, with an enormous amount of untapped potential and opportunity," said Keith Leal, Vice President and Business Unit Leader, Upstate New York. "Gilbane has a number of incredibly exciting and transformational projects underway, and more in the pipeline. I'm deeply honored and humbled to be able to lead the company's efforts and uphold its high standards of quality and excellence."
Mr. Leal joined Gilbane in 2013 as Operations Manager in the Upstate Business Unit, and subsequently held the positions of Area Manager and, now most recently, Vice President – Business Unit Leader. Other projects in which he has been involved in recent years include MVP Arena renovation, 1863 Club at the historic Saratoga Race Course, National Women's Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls, and the St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Solvay.
Mr. Leal graduated from Clarkson University with a bachelor's degree in Civil & Environmental Engineering and lives in Ballston Spa.
###
About Gilbane Building Company
Gilbane Building Company provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from pre-construction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, close-out and facility management services – for clients across various markets. A family business founded in 1870, Gilbane has active participation from the 4th, 5th, and 6th generations of the Gilbane family.
Since 1949, Gilbane has delivered construction services in New York State for clients across multiple market sectors, including commercial office, multi-unit, and high rise residential, cultural, education, healthcare, public sector, science and technology, and mission-critical.
For more information, visit http://www.gilbaneco.com.
###
Media Contact
Lynn Rasic, Gilbane Building Company, 2128220319, LRASIC@GILBANECO.COM
SOURCE Gilbane Building Company