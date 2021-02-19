PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kelly Dobbs Bunting of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has been appointed co-chair of the Membership Development and Engagement Committee of the American Bar Association's (ABA) Section of Labor and Employment Law. The Committee works on programs to attract new members and retain existing members, among other things. Bunting's term will run through Aug. 31, 2021.
Bunting previously served as a co-chair of the L&E Law Section's Revenue and Partnership Development Committee for three years. She has also been a Track Coordinator for the Section's Annual Conference and CLE in the past. The L&E Law Section's members represent all perspectives of labor and employment law including management, union, plaintiff, neutral, and public.
Bunting is a shareholder in the firm's Philadelphia office and serves as co-chair of the Labor & Employment Practice's Workforce Compliance & Regulatory Enforcement Group. She litigates federal and state class and collective actions alleging wage and hour violations, misclassification, overtime, minimum wage, and off-the-clock work. She also defends employers around the country in single-plaintiff litigation involving gender, age, disability, race, national origin, religious, and pregnancy discrimination; harassment and retaliation; whistleblower claims; theft of trade secrets; breach of duty; breach of employment agreements and restrictive covenants.
Bunting was listed as "Recommended" in The Legal 500 United States for Workplace and Employment Counseling for multiple years and has been listed in Who's Who in Labour & Employment Law since 2018. She was also listed in The Best Lawyers in America for Labor and Employment in 2021, an honor she first received in 2019.
About Greenberg Traurig's Labor & Employment Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Global Labor & Employment Practice serves clients from offices throughout the United States, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. Members of the practice have had numerous trial wins and are frequently called upon to handle complex, bet-the-company, and large high-stake cases, including nationwide class and collective actions. On the labor side, a leading group of lawyers regularly represents management with labor-relations matters. Labor & Employment team members assist clients with complex employment issues, and design practical, proactive strategies that can be readily implemented by today's human resources professionals. In addition, the practice is recognized by The Legal 500 United States in the areas of Labor and Employment Litigation, Labor-Management Relations, ERISA Litigation, Workplace & Employment Counseling, and Trade Secrets Litigation. Visit Greenberg Traurig's Labor & Employment Blog for insights and analysis of the latest labor and employment developments, including legislation, regulations, cases, policies, and trends.
About Greenberg Traurig's Philadelphia Office: Founded in 1997, Greenberg Traurig's Philadelphia office is home to some 50-plus attorneys and more than a dozen practices including Real Estate, Litigation, Restructuring & Bankruptcy, Corporate, White Collar Defense & Special Investigations, Environmental, Immigration & Compliance, Investment Regulation, Labor & Employment, Public Finance, Government Law & Policy, Private Wealth Services, and Tax. The Philadelphia office represents clients in the manufacturing, health care, real estate, energy, financial, and insurance industries, state and local governments, professional service, and energy firms, and individuals.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT), has approximately 2200 attorneys 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 3.0 Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
