CHICAGO, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Labor & Employment (L&E) Shareholder Kelly Dobbs Bunting of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP opened her term today as the newly appointed employer co-chair of the American Bar Association's Labor and Employment Section's International Labor and Employment Law Committee. Bunting is the first female management co-chair of the committee, which is one of 14 standing committees for this ABA section and serves thousands of members.
The appointment is the latest ABA leadership position for Bunting, who has co-chaired the section's Membership Development and Engagement Committee as well as its Revenue and Partnership Development Committee. She also has served as a track coordinator for the section's annual conference. The membership of this ABA section includes attorneys who represent management, unions, plaintiffs, and the government, among others.
An accomplished litigator, Bunting co-chairs the firm's Workforce Compliance & Counseling Group. She handles a variety of employment litigation and counseling matters on behalf of employers around the world, including wage and hour class and collective actions; discrimination, harassment, wrongful termination, and whistleblower litigation; non-competition, non-solicitation, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, and compliance issues; and L&E due diligence, employment, and secondment agreements.
Bunting's committee leadership appointment runs until Aug. 31, 2023 and her work will focus on guiding her peers through a full range of international legal issues, incorporating a wide variety of substantive perspectives on labor relations and employment law. A frequent speaker, she has assembled and presented on international panels that provided updates on laws and regulations on sex harassment and discrimination in the workplace in China, South Africa, South America, Central America, the United States, and the European Union.
Most recently, Bunting co-presented at the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) Talent Conference & Expo 2021, held last month in Las Vegas. Her "Social Justice in the Workplace: Corporate Responsibility and Compliance" presentation reviewed do's and don'ts of these corporate initiatives, the impact on employee recruiting and retention, and possible legal implications – including potential discrimination claims and affirmative action issues.
About Greenberg Traurig's Labor & Employment Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Global Labor & Employment Practice serves clients from offices throughout the United States, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. Members of the practice have had numerous trial wins and are frequently called upon to oversee complex, bet-the-company, and large high-stake cases, including nationwide class and collective actions. On the labor side, a leading group of lawyers regularly represents management with labor-relations matters. Labor & Employment team members assist clients with complex employment issues, and design practical, initiative-taking strategies that can be readily implemented by today's human resources professionals. In addition, the practice is recognized by Chambers & Partners USA for Labor & Employment, Nationwide and The Legal 500 United States in the areas of Labor and Employment Litigation, Labor-Management Relations, ERISA Litigation, Workplace & Employment Counseling, and Trade Secrets Litigation.
About Greenberg Traurig, LLP: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2,200 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 3.0 Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
