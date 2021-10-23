AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kipp Marshall, associate attorney, was admitted to the State Bar of Texas in 2008, and the State Bar of New Mexico in 2020. He graduated from The University of Texas in 2005 with a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and a minor in History. He attended St. Mary's University School of Law where he received his Juris Doctor in 2008.
The team at Kelly Legal Group is composed of well-rounded, highly knowledgeable professionals who offer legal representation in a wide range of areas. They do so by providing their clients a comfortable, transparent experience. The new associate attorney is sure to fit in well - and excel - alongside the team.
Having roots within our local Texas communities, Marshall possesses a strong work ethic, a high level of professionalism, and a true desire to handle legal matters for the residents in and around Austin, Texas.
About The Kelly Legal Group, PLLC
The Kelly Legal Group, PLLC is a boutique real estate and corporate law firm located in Austin, Texas founded by attorney Jeffrey S. Kelly. KLG strives to provide its clients with competent legal advice, first-class service, and rapid matter resolution. Over the years, KLG has expanded its practice areas beyond business and real estate to include wills & estates, personal injury, aviation, and criminal law.
To learn more, visit https://www.kellylegalgroup.com, call 512-505-0053 to schedule a free consultation, or stop by The Kelly Legal Group, PLLC office at 4934 West US Highway 290 Sunset Valley, Austin, TX 78735.
