AUSTIN, Texas, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Kelly Legal Group, PLLC is known for its expertise and high level of service in real estate and business matters. As the practice has grown, so too has its need to add talented attorneys to its roster. Mr. Buck will continue to further the firm's long-standing goals as an Associate Attorney by fully committing to excellence for his clients. He will focus his practice primarily on real estate and business legal issues.
Mr. Buck earned his Juris Doctorate degree from Baylor University School of Law; he was on the dean's list, executive editor of the Baylor Law Review, and a member of the Alpha Phi Omega Fraternity. He was admitted to the Texas bar in 2018 and practiced civil litigation, family law, and transactional law prior to joining The Kelly Legal Group, PLLC.
"Buck will be a great addition to our team. His fresh approach will add additional perspective to our sophisticated strategies," said Jeff Kelly, owner of The Kelly Legal Group, PLLC.
About The Kelly Legal Group, PLLC
The Kelly Legal Group, PLLC is a boutique real estate and corporate law firm located in Austin, Texas. Founded by attorney Jeffrey S. Kelly, KLG strives to provide its clients with competent legal advice, first-class service, and rapid matter resolution. Over the years, KLG has expanded its practice areas beyond business and real estate to include wills & estates, personal injury, aviation, and criminal law.
To learn more, visit https://www.kellylegalgroup.com, call 512-505-0053 to schedule a free consultation, or stop by The Kelly Legal Group, PLLC office at 4934 West US Highway 290 Sunset Valley, Austin, TX 78735.
512-505-0053, klgadmin@kellylegalgroup.com
