BOULDER, Colo., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), a leading IT and data management research and consulting firm, today announced that noted security expert and author Ken Buckler has joined the firm as a research analyst in the information security, risk, and compliance management practice area. In this role, Buckler will specialize in endpoint security and provide his breadth and depth of experience across a multitude of security topics.
"We are extremely excited to bring a professional of Ken's caliber to the security team at EMA," said Chris Steffen, managing director of information security, risk, and compliance management at EMA. "Ken's expert practitioner experience in the public sector space makes him an incredible resource for EMA and our clients."
Buckler's 15 years in the industry spans consulting, architecture, integration, and development services for federal and commercial clients, including the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Defense Information Systems Agency, and the Census Bureau. He specializes in data analytics and enterprise security architecture design and integration for global networks as large as 650,000 endpoints and servers.
Buckler has written three books on cybersecurity: "Death by Identity Theft," "Cyber Security – Rules to Live By," and "Hacking of the Free." In addition, he frequently writes white papers and blog posts. Buckler presented his research on leveraging open-source intelligence for early warning detection of cyber threats at the 2013 Recorded Future Users conference (RFUN).
A graduate of Mount Saint Mary's University in Emmitsburg, Maryland, Buckler's education in computer science includes data structures and algorithms, artificial intelligence, and internet history and security. He holds a CompTIA Advanced Security Practitioner (CASP) certification.
"I am absolutely excited to be working with the experts at EMA and look forward to providing my own expertise to make a positive impact on the cyber and information security industry, working together for a safer tomorrow," said Buckler.
Those interested in scheduling a briefing or research project with Buckler can contact an EMA business development manager at +1.303.543.9500 or sales@emausa.com
About EMA
Founded in 1996, EMA is a leading industry analyst firm that specializes in providing deep insight across the full spectrum of IT and data management technologies. EMA analysts leverage a unique combination of practical experience, insight into industry best practices, and in-depth knowledge of current and planned vendor solutions to help their clients achieve their goals. Learn more about EMA research, analysis, and consulting services for enterprise line of business users, IT professionals, and IT vendors at http://www.enterprisemanagement.com.
