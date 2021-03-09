ROCKVILLE, Md., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kendall Capital, the Rockville-based fee-only fiduciary wealth management firm, announces the promotions of four key leaders today. The advancements come amid Kendall Capital's impressive and steady growth over the past year. The fiduciary advisor firm went from $300 million in assets under management (AUM) to over $385 million in AUM in less than a year — an amazing expansion anytime, but all the more so during a global pandemic.
"These strategic appointments play a key role in supporting our rapidly expanding client needs," said Kendall Capital President & CEO Clark Kendall, CFA, AEP®, CFP®.
The firm promoted:
- Brian Mattox, CAIA (Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst), promoted to Chief Investment Officer, Vice President. Brian joined the team in February 2018, spearheading changes to the firm's internal portfolio management selection, monitoring and rebalancing functions. He also created and implemented Kendall Capital's newest investment strategy: KCM Microcap.
- Jason Tkach, CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst), promoted to Portfolio Manager, Assistant Vice President. Jason joined Kendall Capital in December 2014 and was quickly promoted to Portfolio Manager. He is responsible for security selection, implementation and monitoring of the firm's KCM Income & Growth portfolio and KCM GARP (Growth at a Reasonable Price) portfolio. The performance of each investment strategy has been noteworthy on both a relative and absolute basis.
- Zemin Zhu, CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst), FRM (Financial Risk Manager), promoted to Portfolio Manager. Zemin started with Kendall Capital in August 2016 as a student intern helping with the daily internal cash balance operations. His analytical skills and talents quickly became obvious, which led to his previous promotion to Portfolio and Security Analyst. Zemin exceeded the firm's high expectations, resulting in this latest promotion to Portfolio Manager for the KCM Inflation Protection, Fund of Mutual Funds and International 60/40 strategies.
- Nina Smith, promoted to Director of Marketing and Communication. Nina joined Kendall Capital in October 2018. She has been responsible for communicating and sharing the unique benefits of Kendall Capital's advisory services to current and potential clients. Thanks in great part to her leadership and effectiveness, the firm's AUM has grown dramatically. The entire team and many new and current clients appreciate the exceptional skills and talents Nina brings to communicating Kendall Capital's story.
"I am proud to announce these promotions, and honored to call these accomplished professionals my colleagues," said Kendall. "Their abilities strengthen our capacity to serve even more of the Middle-Class Millionaires® seeking expert wealth management in the DMV region and beyond."
About Kendall Capital
Kendall Capital is a wealth management firm providing fiduciary financial planning and investment management services to Middle-Class Millionaires® in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. The firm currently manages client assets of more than $385 million. President and CEO Clark Kendall is the author of "Middle-Class Millionaire" and says "Middle-class millionaires are more common than you may realize. While you may not consider yourself a millionaire, you may have accumulated over $500,000 or more in investable assets through disciplined saving and investing, a timely inheritance or a combination of all three." Kendall Capital is a fee-only, fiduciary financial adviser firm. It does not receive commissions from anyone for recommending specific investments in order to serve their clients' best interests.
