NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Freezing Rain and Freezing Drizzle. Periods of patchy freezing drizzle could see ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of northern New Jersey and east central and northeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions will be possible due to ice roadways, especially overnight into Sunday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&