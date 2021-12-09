PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After an extensive search, KT found SYNTHEX Consulting to be the best partner possessing the right expertise and experience. This alliance enables current and new clients of KT's Project Management methodology to receive training and support through SYNTHEX Consulting.
Bill Baldwin, CEO of Kepner-Tregoe stated: "We strongly believe SYNTHEX Consulting is the right partner for this initiative as we share a common passion for excellence."
The license agreement will take effect on 1 January 2022 and cover the sale and delivery of KT Project Management in Europe and North America. SYNTHEX Consulting is a training and consulting firm located in Bordeaux, France.
This licensing agreement represents an excellent opportunity for both organizations. SYNTHEX Consulting will serve clients with a dedicated network of experienced instructors, all of whom have a vast knowledge of practical project management, as well as many years of working with clients to achieve critical business goals using the Kepner-Tregoe's Project Management process.
"SYNTHEX Consulting and KT share a deep commitment to creating results for clients, and ensuring that projects of all sizes are defined, planned, and implemented using a structured, repeatable approach. The result is better estimating, fewer surprises, and project teams that work efficiently together to ensure time, cost and performance goals are met.": Thierry Gigou, SYNTHEX Consulting, President.
About SYNTHEX Consulting:
SYNTHEX Consulting specializes in risk management and professional training. They run a training center and consult across a wide range of companies and industries on risk assessment and prevention. Furthermore, SYNTHEX Consulting helps clients in supporting and sustaining their development by enhancing the control of their risk environment and enhancing the relevant skills of their human capital resources.
For additional information, visit the company's website at http://www.synthex-consulting.com or their social media platforms.
About Kepner-Tregoe
Kepner-Tregoe (KT) provides capability development and consulting solutions worldwide and helps organizations resolve critical issues with speed and confidence. Founded in 1958, Princeton-based Kepner-Tregoe assists organizations in achieving Service and Operational Excellence by improving quality, increasing efficiency, and reducing costs. For additional information, visit the company's website at kepner-tregoe.com or their social media platforms on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.
