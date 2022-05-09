Food & Beverage Industry Leader Brings Valuable Insights to KETOS
SAN FRANCISCO, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KETOS, Inc., a water intelligence innovator, today announced that former Coca-Cola and Samsung Electronics executive, Alanna Cotton has joined its Strategic Advisory Board. Alanna is a visionary leader with more than 25 years of experience leading CPG and technology enterprises. She brings a strong track record of transforming businesses and accelerating performance at some of the world's largest companies.
Alanna is the former President of Operations for Central and Eastern Europe at The Coca-Cola Company. There she was the general manager for 26 countries, responsible for driving the share and P&L performance for over 50 top tier brands.
"KETOS is pleased to have Alanna join our advisory board as she has a wealth of experience advancing business growth and innovation for respected global brands," said Meena Sankaran, CEO & Founder of KETOS. "Alanna will be supportive of our goal to help the food & beverage industry monitor and control water quality."
Before joining Coca-Cola, Alanna served as Senior Vice President and General Manager, Product Marketing, Samsung Electronics America, Inc. At Samsung, she led the financial and brand performance for the fast-paced mobile technology market, including wearable tech, personal computing, tablets, and virtual reality. Prior to Samsung, Alanna held senior leadership roles at PepsiCo and Procter & Gamble.
Alanna earned her bachelor's degree in environmental engineering from Northwestern University and her master's in business administration from Stanford University.
About KETOS
KETOS delivers smarter, safer, and more sustainable water solutions to change the way the world thinks about water. This is done through a comprehensive offering of industrial-grade patented hardware, an IoT communication framework, and a robust software platform to address global water management issues. Real-time monitoring and understanding of water, both quantitatively and qualitatively, helps address both water efficiency (leak-detection & usage) and water quality (safety), ultimately increasing water availability. With the power of actionable and predictive water intelligence on a global scale, KETOS seeks to solve a number of the world's water challenges with the goal of preserving this quintessential resource for generations to come. Learn more at http://www.ketos.co.
Media Contact
Jennifer Mirabile, KETOS, 1 7244933027, jennifer.mirabile@ketos.co
SOURCE KETOS