ANNAPOLIS, Md., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kevin B. Cashen, President and CEO of Queenstown Bank was elected as the 2022-2023 Chairman of the Maryland Bankers Association (MBA) at the association's 126th Annual Convention on June 7, 2022. In this new role, Cashen will lead MBA's Board of Directors and Executive Committee while working directly with MBA's President and CEO, Ramon Looby, on all banking industry matters.
In his upcoming 12-month term of office, Cashen will continue MBA's mission of promoting the strength and success of Maryland's banks and bankers through positive engagement, advocacy, and educational programs and services.
"I am honored to have been selected as the next Chairman of the Maryland Bankers Association," said Cashen on his appointment. "For more than 100 years, the leaders of MBA have fostered an incredibly strong legacy on which the organization has always strived to build and grow. I am excited and humbled to serve our member banks as they continue to go above and beyond every day to make a difference in communities across Maryland."
Cashen brings more than 30 years of banking industry experience to the role. He began his career with Loyola Federal Savings and Loan in 1984 before moving to Signet Bank in 1985, where he served as Senior Vice President and spearheaded several real estate lending division initiatives. Following that, he became the Senior Vice President of Chevy Chase Bank and President of its consumer finance division in 2001 before becoming the founding CEO of Bay Bank and Bay Bancorp, Inc. in 2010. Cashen has also spent time developing an online mortgage marketplace at a technology start-up.
"Kevin's extensive experience and understanding of the Maryland banking industry will serve him well as the 127th Chairman of the Maryland Bankers Association," said the Association's President and CEO, Ramon Looby. "I am excited to work alongside Kevin throughout this year as we strive towards making a lasting impact not only on the banking industry but also on the many communities our member banks serve."
Also elected to the Board's Executive Committee as Chairman-Elect is Ronda McDowell, Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer of Sandy Spring Bank, along with Vice Chairman Joe Clarke.
