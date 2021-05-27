VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StratusLIVE, a leading provider of cloud-based solutions for nonprofits, foundations, and workplace federations, announced today their inclusion as part of Kevin Ressler's transformative changes at United Way of Lancaster County.
Ressler, United Way of Lancaster County's President and CEO, joined the organization in January 2020. Driven by his desire for innovative solutions, he launched several initiatives to contribute to Covid 19 Relief including:
The co-branded Lancaster Cares Covid 19 Emergency Relief Response Fund with Lancaster County Community Foundation which raised one million dollars in three months.
The United Way Covid 19 Emergency Response Fund which raised over $179,000 for acute concerns outside the co-branded fund's restrictions.
Project SOS or Share our Stimulus which distributes stimulus checks to those individuals who have experienced setbacks due to Covid 19. Since its launch, Project SOS has raised $229,000.
Along with these collaborative and rapid-response funds, Ressler spearheaded the search for a new CRM and online giving solution. The search was driven by Ressler's passion for better tools to engage the community, understand donor priorities and provide more digital (or online) opportunities.
United Way of Lancaster County's software selection process began in June 2020 with a comprehensive review of available systems and culminated with the implementation of StratusLIVE 365 and StratusLIVE Ignite in March 2021.
Prior to engaging StratusLIVE, United Way of Lancaster leveraged multiple tools for a variety of functions including online pledging, financial processing, and fundraising. This led to manual importing, exporting, and configuring of donor data.
With an eye toward the organization's future, Ressler recognized several aspects of the StratusLIVE solution that enable digital engagement, streamline operations, and increase internal efficiencies. In particular, he noted StratusLIVE's ease of use, basis on the Microsoft Dynamics platform, integration with Microsoft Teams and Outlook, and intuitive, modern design as key factors in selecting StratusLIVE.
Ressler stated, "As an experienced nonprofit leader, I value continuous innovation. The StratusLIVE solution will allow our organization to scale appropriately and nimbly respond to the needs of our donors and constituents both today and into the future."
"StratusLIVE has always valued our partnerships with the United Way network. We're thrilled to support United Way of Lancaster County's efforts to drive innovative social change within southern Pennsylvania," said Jim Funari, StratusLIVE CEO.
To learn more about Project SOS or United Way of Lancaster County, visit uwlanc.org.
To learn more about StratusLIVE, visit StratusLIVE.com.
About United Way of Lancaster County
For 90 years United Way of Lancaster County has been helping generous contributors make change happen in their community. By focusing its Community Impact Fund investments on the underlying causes of the county's most serious problems, United Way maximizes investors' gifts to accomplish four bold goals by 2025: (1) 100% of Lancaster County children will enter kindergarten ready to learn, (2) 100% of students and adults will have post-secondary credentials, (3) Decrease individuals and families living in poverty by 50%, and (4) 100% of individuals, children, and families will have a medical home. Fostering collaborations between nonprofit organizations, businesses, faith-based groups, volunteers, and government, United Way and its supporters create lasting change in Lancaster County, achieving results that no single sector could accomplish alone. https://www.uwlanc.org/
About StratusLIVE, LLC
StratusLIVE, an industry leader of Software for Social Good, empowers organizations to drive change and increase impact through its Nonprofit CRM and Online Giving Platforms. Built on the foundation of Integrity, Excellence, and Innovation, StratusLIVE 365 and StratusLIVE Ignite seamlessly integrate throughout the entire philanthropic organization, enabling greater visibility into donor insights. With a wide array of product features from enterprise-class relationship management, business intelligence, and analytical marketing to virtual giving, volunteering, DIY and Peer-to-Peer campaigns, and more, nonprofits engage more effectively with donors across a wide range of fundraising and development strategies. StratusLIVE, headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, with products built on the Microsoft Dynamics 365 platform and aligned with the Nonprofit Common Data Model, has empowered enterprise nonprofits, federations, and foundations across the United States since 2010. StratusLIVE.com
