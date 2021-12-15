CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Diane Glass, CEO of Chicago real estate brokerage Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago, is pleased to announce that Kevin Rynes has been named Managing Broker of the company's Winnetka office located at 839 Elm Street.
Glass, said, "It's my privilege to congratulate Kevin on this position. Growing up in Lake Forest, he appreciates and is a huge cheerleader for the North Shore and all it has to offer. Agents who have worked with him enjoy learning from him and working with him. And he loves to share his knowledge of analytics and technology with agents to help them grow and achieve their business goals. I have been impressed with Kevin's business acumen and am excited for the future of this office."
In addition to managing the Winnetka office, Rynes is Assistant Manager of the firm's Bucktown, Glenview, Park Ridge and Schaumburg offices. He will continue to work with the agents in these offices on training and coaching projects under Regional Vice President and Managing Broker, Michael Mazzei.
Kevin began working as an apprentice for his father's custom home building company, Rynes Development of Lake Forest, when he was 16-years-old. He worked as a general contractor building luxury homes along the North Shore and the Lake Geneva area for 10 years before moving to real estate sales and management.
Kevin graduated from Loyola Academy and then Barat College where he focused on Business Marketing. He lives on the North Shore with his wife, daughter and two sons. In his free time, Kevin enjoys coaching lacrosse at his alma mater.
