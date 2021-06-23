PORTLAND, Maine, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Organizers of Commercial UAV Expo Americas, the leading commercial drone event in North America, have announced an impressive list of influential leaders in the drone space who will deliver keynote presentations at the in-person event taking place September 7-9, 2021, at The Mirage in Las Vegas.
"The future of the drone industry will be on display at the 2021 live edition of Commercial UAV Expo," said Lee Corkhill, Group Event Director of Diversified Communications, and organizer of Commercial UAV Expo Americas. "By convening the industry's thought leaders to share their expertise and insight, we are offering anyone involved in the commercial drone market the opportunity to learn from the best."
2021 Keynote Presentations include:
- Mark Bathrick, Director of Aviation Services, U.S. Department of the Interior
- Steve Dickson, Administrator, FAA
- Richard Fields, Commander, Supply and Maintenance Division, Los Angeles City Fire Department
- Grant Guillot, Partner and Unmanned Aircraft Systems Team Leader, Adams & Reese LLP
- Seleta Reynolds, General Manager, Los Angeles Department of Transportation
- Tom Walker, Chief Executive Officer, DroneUp
- Tom Ward, Senior Vice President, Last Mile Delivery, Walmart U.S.
The Keynote presentations that open Commercial UAV Expo Americas set the framework for the event by providing essential regulatory and technological updates that are explored in greater detail throughout the show floor and in the conference program.
The Wednesday, September 8 opening Keynotes includes an FAA Drone Regulation Update by FAA Administrator Steve Dickson, who will detail how the drone industry can join the FAA on the safe integration of drones into the airspace and help further define it. Cross Pollination: Applying Lessons Learned from Drone Use Across Market Sectors features perspectives from various sectors; leaders from the Department of the Interior, Los Angeles DOT, and the Los Angeles Fire Department will share approaches for cross-pollinating ideas and drone use strategy, how to balance security and mission delivery, and how integrating lessons learned across disciplines will inform drone use in the future.
The Thursday, September 9 Keynote, Beyond Medical Deliveries: A Breakthrough for Consumer Drone Deliveries will see Tom Ward of Walmart and Tom Walker from DroneUp delve into the significant progress drone deliveries have made this year, including the latest announcement of Walmart's major investment in DroneUp to continue their work toward scaling last-mile delivery. Their presentation will be followed by a panel discussion with Tom Ward, Tom Walker and Grant Guillot of Adams and Reese LLP to talk about exciting new developments across the industry. Keynotes are moderated by Lisa Ellman, Executive Director of the Commercial Drone Alliance.
The event will also feature 125+ exhibitors, 90+ speakers, 8 outdoor flying demos, 250+ supporting partners and a robust conference program with carefully curated topics that address the pressing issues facing commercial drone professionals today, including regulations, ROI, scaling, security, UTM, and much more. Full event information, including workshops, conference programming and networking events can be found at http://www.expouav.com. Register before July 16 for Early Bird Rates.
Special features of the 2021 event include live outdoor drone demonstrations and the DRONERESPONDERS Public Safety Summit with two full days of programming for drone operators and program managers across law enforcement, fire, search & rescue, and other emergency services for strategic discussions and workshops surrounding the evolving use of unmanned aircraft systems.
