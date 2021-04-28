BOSTON, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keystone Partners, a leading career management and leadership development consulting firm and founding partner of Career Partners International, announced today the addition of Rick Cobb as Executive Vice President of New Markets. Cobb will be based out of Keystone Partners' Chicago office, and will be responsible for spearheading the firm's go-to-market strategy and activity for new markets.
Cobb joins Keystone Partners with over 30 years of experience in leading global business development projects at outplacement and career transition companies, including Challenger, Gray & Christmas. He will report to Elaine Varelas, Managing Partner, Keystone Partners, and will work closely with the sales team to open new markets.
"Rick is committed to supporting organizations with exceptional leadership development, executive coaching, and the highest quality career transition services. He is a driven business development leader, making him the perfect executive for Keystone Partners' next phase of growth," said Mary Fay Kattman, CEO, Keystone Partners. "He has a proven track record of creating and deploying successful business development strategies that produce tangible results, and I have no doubt that he will be successful in leading our national growth."
"Rick takes the time to connect, understand, and build trust with customers," said Elaine Varelas, Managing Partner, Keystone Partners. "Our values could not be more aligned, and we are looking forward to seeing the impact he will have on our growth strategy."
"Keystone Partners has an excellent reputation in the industry because of its expertise supporting all aspects of human capital challenges including leadership development and career transition. Human Resources executives need the option of quality, customized solutions. Taking Keystone Partners' value proposition to new markets aligns perfectly with what I have done, and what I most love to do," said Rick Cobb, Executive Vice President, Keystone Partners. "I am excited to be part of the Keystone Partners team and look forward to driving long-term growth and success in new markets."
Cobb is a graduate of Drake University and is a past board member of Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Cook County in Chicago.
About Keystone Partners
Keystone Partners is a leading career management and leadership development consulting firm headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Working with organizations across the country to efficiently and effectively address their career management and talent development needs, Keystone Partners provides comprehensive career transition services through executive level; and leadership development solutions that help leaders and their organizations learn, develop, grow and thrive. Essex Partners, a division of Keystone Partners, is a premier career consultancy exclusively for senior executives. For more information, please visit http://www.keystonepartners.com.
