HOUSTON, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Khalid Parekh, Founder & CEO of FAIR Bank and AMSYS, has been accepted into Forbes Finance Council, an invitation-only community for executives in accounting, financial planning, wealth and asset management, and investment firms.
Khalid Parekh was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
FAIR bank is an ethical, socially responsible neobank and digital financial services platform. Fair offers halal-certified, membership-based services to eliminate surprise fees that can prevent financial freedom and savings opportunities.
"We are honored to welcome Khalid Parekh, Founder & CEO of FAIR bank and AMSYS into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Finance Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."
As an accepted member of the Council, Khalid has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Khalid will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Finally, Mr. Parekh will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.
"I am excited about joining the Forbes Finance Council. I see great value in the community, and feel strongly that my participation will help FAIR bank and AMSYS further cement our leadership role in the fintech, IT and business services fields."
ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.
For more information about Forbes Finance Council, visit forbesfinancecouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.
ABOUT FAIR BANK
Dedicated to values that place people over profit, Fair practices socially responsible investing (SRI), environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) investing and is halal-certified through AAOIFI. Fair donates 2.5% of its profits to global refugee causes and racial economic empowerment initiatives. Fair banking services are provided by Coastal Community Bank, member FDIC.
Investment and retirement services will be provided by Fair Invest, LLC.
FAIR bank membership enrollment is available at bankwithfair.com, and the Fair mobile app can be downloaded in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Fair membership can be completed with a social security number or a government-issued ID, such as a valid passport or driver's license.
Terms and conditions apply and can be found at bankwithfair.com. Connect with @bankwithfair on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
Disclaimers:
Investment and lending products are provided by Fair Invest, LLC, a registered investment advisory firm with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Custodial and brokerage services are provided by Apex Clearing Corporation, a member of the New York Stock Exchange (https://www.nyse.com/), FINRA (https://www.finra.org/), and SIPC (http://www.sipc.org/).
Please note that these products are:
Protected by SIPC insurance for Fair Invest, LLC accounts on APEX Platform, not insured by FDIC insurance. SIPC insurance covers customer claims up to $500,000, with a maximum of $250,000 for cash claims. For details, see http://www.sipc.org
Not a deposit or other obligation of, or guaranteed by Coastal Community Bank, Member FDIC, or any bank affiliate
Subject to risk including possible loss of invested principal. This risk is assumed by Fair Invest, LLC so the members' invested principal will not be impacted by such losses. For details, please see https://bankwithfair.com/terms-conditions/
ABOUT AMSYS
AMSYS is an international group that works in numerous verticals, including IT Managed Services, Cyber Security, Cloud and Voice Solutions, Physical Security, Data Center, AV and Wireless Solutions, Network Cabling, Neobanking and Smart Buildings. All our work is backed by a seasoned team with decades of experience in their respective fields. Learn more at https://amsysis.com/
